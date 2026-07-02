Mid-Year Checkup: Hotels Invited to Free Strategy Sessions to Improve Direct Booking Performance

Our goal is to empower hotels with actionable insights - not just sell them another marketing package” — Ed Kooi, Digital Marketing Strategist at Top Suite Web Marketing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the first half of the year behind them, many hotels are reassessing what’s working, and what’s costing them profit. Online travel agencies (OTAs) continue to claim up to 30% in commissions per booking, leaving less revenue in the hands of property owners. To help hoteliers strengthen their second-half results, Top Suite Web Marketing is offering complimentary one-on-one strategy sessions designed to boost direct bookings and reduce OTA dependence.Each consultation provides personalized recommendations based on the property’s current digital presence, booking mix, and revenue goals. The sessions uncover actionable opportunities to drive more reservations through a hotel’s own website and email channels—without increasing ad spend or relying on third-party intermediaries.“Our goal is to empower hotels with actionable insights - not just sell them another marketing package,” said Ed Kooi, Digital Marketing Strategist at Top Suite Web Marketing. “Every property has unique strengths and untapped potential. These consultations are about uncovering those opportunities and creating a clear, measurable plan to grow direct bookings.”According to Phocuswright, OTAs now account for nearly 63% of all online hotel reservations, taking up to 30% in commissions per booking. Meanwhile, SiteMinder reports that direct bookings are the fastest-growing online revenue channel for independent hotels—a sign that the industry is shifting toward guest loyalty and brand control.Top Suite Web Marketing’s initiative helps hotels capitalize on that shift through two core programs: Free Direct-Booking Consultations – One-on-one sessions that reveal ways to recapture lost bookings, convert OTA guests into loyal direct bookers, and lower distribution costs. Pay-Per-Stay Advertising Program – A performance-based model where hotels only pay after a guest books and completes a stay, aligning marketing results directly with revenue and eliminating upfront ad risk.“Mid-year is the perfect time for hotels to evaluate their marketing performance,” Kooi added. “Small changes made now can have a big impact by year-end—especially when it comes to capturing more bookings directly.”Hotel owners and general managers can request a complimentary consultation at https://topsuite.com/direct-booking-consultation/ About Top Suite Web MarketingTop Suite Web Marketing partners with hotels and hospitality brands to deliver digital strategies that drive increased visibility, higher revenue, and more direct bookings. The agency combines data-driven insights with hands-on expertise in web development, SEO, paid media, and marketing automation to help hospitality clients grow.

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