Sheldon Community School District teacher and instructional coach named 2026 Iowa Teacher of the Year

Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow today announced Stephanie Pritts, a 23-year veteran elementary teacher and instructional coach, as the 2026 Iowa Teacher of the Year during a surprise assembly at Sheldon High School.

“Stephanie Pritts is the kind of teacher whose impact extends well beyond the walls of the classroom, and she shares her expertise with educators in the district,” Governor Reynolds said. “Her desire to help every student succeed shows what’s possible when teaching techniques draw on proven practices grounded in evidence-based approaches, while also emphasizing tailored interventions for students who are struggling. This is what teaching looks like at its very best, and I was excited to present this award to Stephanie in the presence of her students and colleagues.”

The Iowa Teacher of the Year award recognizes exceptional teachers who demonstrate excellence in the classroom and who have made a significant impact on student outcomes and their fellow educators.

“Iowa is delivering remarkable results for students because of outstanding educators, like Stephanie, who accelerate student achievement through evidence-based instruction, support their colleagues in doing their best work, and reinforce learning through strong partnerships with families,” Director Snow said. “Stephanie leads a strong instructional support system to meet the unique needs of each learner, and she does so with incredible energy, enthusiasm, and dedication to her students, fellow educators, and community.”

Pritts was selected from nine finalists who were recently named as Iowa’s Regional Teachers of Year, representing all education regions of the state. Pritts also serves as the Northwest Regional Teacher of the Year.

“I believe that to engage students, teachers must have strong relationships, because great teaching and learning is built on the foundation of mutual trust,” 2026 Iowa Teacher of the Year Pritts said. “It is also important to challenge our students to engage in authentic learning and higher-order thinking, because we as educators are always working to prepare them for success.”

Pritts makes it a priority to build strong partnerships with families, hosting literacy nights to help reinforce at home what their children are learning at school. She also organized and facilitated a literacy conference for the school district aligned to the Science of Reading, and she supports the implementation of high-quality instructional materials with fidelity and strong multi-tiered systems of support for students.

“One of the fun and exciting parts of my leadership role as a PK-12 instructional coach is that it allows me to have an eagle-eye view of our teaching so that we can implement district-wide initiatives based on data and student needs,” Pritts said. “I’m incredibly proud—and grateful—to work alongside such wonderful teachers and administrators who care so deeply for students, strive for excellence and put in the necessary work and learning to do what’s best for our students.”

Pritts is committed to supporting both student achievement and teacher development, analyzing student data, implementing high-impact strategies and ensuring instructional effectiveness. That work guides her action plans, shapes instruction and keeps the focus on student achievement and growth. She also leads the district’s new teacher mentor program and facilitates the teacher leadership team to best support all learners.

Iowa’s Regional Teachers of the Year and finalists for the 2026 Iowa Teacher of the Year award include:

Allison Pargeon, a junior high and high school mathematics and computer science teacher in the Montezuma Community School District and the Central Rivers Regional Teacher of the Year.

Marissa Moore, a high school English language arts teacher in the Clear Creek-Amana Community School District and the Grant Wood Regional Teacher of the Year.

Tony Onesto, a high school art teacher in the Burlington Community School District and the Great Prairie Regional Teacher of the Year.

Kelly Myers, a K-8 math and science teacher at Homegrown Christian Learning Center, having recently transitioned from Murray Community School District, and the Green Hills Regional Teacher of the Year.

Gregory Barord, a high school marine biology teacher at Des Moines Public Schools and the Heartland Regional Teacher of the Year.

Jen Ries, a high school Spanish teacher in the Maquoketa Valley Community School District and the Keystone Regional Teacher of the Year.

Dawn Rheingans, a 7th grade science teacher in the North Scott Community School District and the Mississippi Bend Regional Teacher of the Year.

Kristi Mentink, a kindergarten teacher in the Harris-Lake Park Community School District and the Prairie Lakes Regional Teacher of the Year.

Established in 1958, the prestigious Teacher of the Year award honors an Iowa teacher who advances student learning through evidence-based instruction, empowers students with multiple pathways to postsecondary success, learns from and invests in fellow educators, and serves students in partnership with families. The annual program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Education through an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature. Honorees serve as ambassadors to schools, higher education and communities across the state.

