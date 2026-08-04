Hotels Shift Toward Relationship-Driven Direct Booking Growth Amid Rising OTA Costs, With Help From Top Suite

When hotels shift focus from transactions to relationships, they gain more than bookings — they gain repeat guests, stronger reviews, and long-term profitability.” — Ed Kooi, Digital Marketing Strategist at Top Suite Web Marketing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of relying on online travel agencies (OTAs) for visibility and bookings, many hotels are rethinking their strategy. Rising commissions, now reaching as high as 30% are eating into profits and eroding direct relationships with guests. In response, a growing number of hoteliers are taking back control of their revenue and guest experience through relationship-driven direct booking strategies.To help properties make the shift, Top Suite Web Marketing has launched a complimentary consultation program designed to help hotel owners and general managers uncover hidden opportunities to drive more direct reservations, reduce OTA dependence, and strengthen long-term guest loyalty.Each one-on-one consultation is personalized to the property’s digital presence, booking mix, and revenue goals. The sessions reveal practical ways to improve website conversions, leverage email marketing, and re-engage past OTA bookers, all without increasing ad spend.“Our goal is to empower hotels with actionable insights, not just another marketing package,” said Ed Kooi, Digital Marketing Strategist at Top Suite Web Marketing. “When hotels shift focus from transactions to relationships, they gain more than bookings — they gain repeat guests, stronger reviews, and long-term profitability.”Industry data supports the trend. SiteMinder’s 2025 Hotel Booking Trends Index reported that direct website bookings grew 12% year-over-year, outpacing all other online channels. Meanwhile, OTA commissions continue to climb, cutting into profitability even as guest loyalty wanes.Top Suite Web Marketing’s initiative helps hotels tap into this growing direct-booking movement through two key programs: Free Direct-Booking Consultations – Personalized sessions that identify opportunities to improve conversion rates, win back OTA guests, and increase guest lifetime value. Pay-Per-Stay Advertising Program – A performance-based model where hotels only pay after a guest books and completes a stay, eliminating upfront ad costs and aligning results with revenue.“When guests book directly, they’re not just customers — they’re advocates,” Kooi added. “That’s what drives sustainable growth in today’s hospitality market.”Hotel owners and general managers can request a complimentary consultation at: https://topsuite.com/direct-booking-consultation/ About Top Suite Web MarketingTop Suite Web Marketing partners with hotels and hospitality brands to deliver data-driven digital strategies that increase visibility, boost revenue, and grow direct bookings. The agency specializes in web development, SEO, paid media, and marketing automation for independent and branded properties alike.

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