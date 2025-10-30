Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger Says Fed Rate Drop Is a Chance for Fort Collins to Refinance and Save

The Home Loan Arranger

Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger Urges Fort Collins Homeowners to Act After Fed Rate Cut

With mortgage rates in Boulder already trending lower, Ruedy stresses the importance of comparison shopping” — Jason Ruedy

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, one of the nation’s top-producing loan officers and president of The Home Loan Arranger, says the Federal Reserve’s recent 0.25 percent rate cut on October 29th signals a powerful opportunity for homeowners across Larimer County. According to Ruedy, the decision could help Fort Collins homeowners unlock meaningful savings by refinancing existing mortgages, consolidating high-interest debt, or purchasing new homes while taking advantage of some of the lowest mortgage rates in Fort Collins in years.“This rate cut is a huge opportunity,” says Ruedy. “Homeowners who act quickly can lock in lower mortgage rates, reduce monthly payments, and use their home equity to pay off high-interest credit-card debt. Waiting even a few weeks could mean missing out on thousands of dollars in savings.”With mortgage rates in Boulder already trending lower, Ruedy stresses the importance of comparison shopping. “Don’t assume your current lender has the best deal,” he advises. “The lender isn’t the one making your payment — you are. It’s up to homeowners to find the lowest rate and make their money work smarter.”Ruedy and his team at The Home Loan Arranger specialize in Boulder mortgage refinances, cash-out refinance loans , and home-purchase mortgage programs designed to help borrowers take advantage of the current rate environment. Whether homeowners are looking to access home equity, pay off high-interest debt, or purchase a new property in Boulder, Ruedy’s process focuses on speed, precision, and savings.“With over 30 years in the mortgage industry, I’ve seen markets change fast,” Ruedy adds. “Moments like this — right after a Federal Reserve rate cut — are when smart homeowners act. Boulder residents who refinance or buy now will be positioned for long-term financial advantage.”For Boulder homeowners interested in refinancing, debt-consolidation, or home-purchase loan options, visit www.homeloanarranger.com or call (303) 862-4742 to connect directly with Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.