When Poverty, Addiction, and Fundamentalism Collide: A Philadelphia Childhood Uncovered

Life and How To Live It Chaz Holesworth 5 Star Recognition

Life and How to Live It explores the emotional and cultural scars of growing up in Kensington and the music that held a young heart together.

Holesworth writes with fearless honesty and sharp humor, turning a brutal childhood into a story about identity, resilience, and the music that carried him through.” — Reader Views

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born in the rough Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, Chaz Holesworth’s life began in chaos. Poverty, addiction, and violence were constants, but so were music and the need to make sense of a world that didn’t seem to care. His debut memoir, Life and How to Live It: Volume One – Begin the Begin, captures the raw humanity of growing up in one of Philadelphia’s toughest corners, told with the sharp, defiant voice of a survivor who refused to stay broken.From a childhood shaped by a father’s heroin addiction and a mother’s devotion to a strict fundamentalist church, to the dark humor that became his survival mechanism, Holesworth pulls no punches. The story is painful and often funny, a record of dysfunction, faith, and the moments of connection that kept him going. Told with blunt honesty and self-awareness, the book invites readers to witness how music became his refuge in a world that rarely offered comfort or stability.“It’s about trying to make sense of what happened while figuring out what life is for,” says Holesworth. “Music kept my soul together. It was the only thing that made the pain bearable.”The title comes from an R.E.M. song that served as both a touchstone and a challenge. Like the man in the song who divided his house into two sides, Holesworth writes about the competing halves of his own life: darkness and humor, despair and defiance, faith and doubt. The book’s tone moves between biting and tender, filled with moments that are as self-deprecating as they are heartbreaking.This first volume traces his early years through age seventeen, the time that shaped his resilience, skepticism, and voice. Life and How to Live It: Volume One – Begin the Begin is the first in a planned series, with Volume Two currently in progress. Through vivid storytelling and cultural detail, Holesworth rebuilds the world of his youth—cracked sidewalks, church basements, welfare cheese, and mixtapes that could save your life if you played them loud enough. The book doesn’t glamorize hardship; it simply tells the truth about it. What emerges is not a tale of easy redemption, but a testament to endurance and the strange humor that comes with survival.CRITICAL PRAISE FOR LIFE AND HOW TO LIVE IT: VOLUME ONE – BEGIN THE BEGINReviewers across major outlets have praised Holesworth’s memoir for its honesty, emotional range, and refusal to soften the truth. They note how his voice manages to turn pain into perspective, finding flashes of grace in even the ugliest moments.Kirkus Reviews: “A searing and unflinchingly honest portrait of trauma, addiction, and survival. Holesworth’s humor and self-awareness turn pain into something profound.”BookLife: “Candid, gritty, and disarmingly funny… A vivid look at the underside of the American dream.”Book Viral: “Brilliantly observed and emotionally fearless. Holesworth lays himself bare in a memoir that never once flinches.”Literary Titan: “A compelling and deeply human story that finds light in the darkest corners.”Reader Views: “Heart-wrenching and unforgettable. Holesworth’s storytelling is brutally real yet somehow full of grace.”ABOUT THE AUTHORChaz Holesworth, a proud Philadelphia native, has always been shaped by the city’s grit, resilience, and undeniable spirit. Born and raised amidst the vibrant yet challenging realities of urban life, Chaz brings a unique perspective to his writing—one that is deeply authentic and profoundly moving. Now living in the suburbs of Philadelphia with his loving wife and their cherished dog, Chaz continues to draw inspiration from the world around him. A passionate advocate for social justice, he is deeply committed to championing the rights of workers and animals, striving to make a difference in the causes closest to his heart.In addition to his writing, Chaz enjoys immersing himself in live music, exploring the world through travel, and savoring a well-crafted beer. These joys fuel his creativity and reflect his zest for life, even in the face of adversity. Life and How to Live It is Chaz’s literary debut—a deeply personal memoir that invites readers into his world and offers a message of hope, perseverance, and triumph. With his gift for storytelling and a voice that resonates with raw emotion, Chaz is poised to inspire and connect with readers everywhere.AVAILABILITY & FURTHER INFORMATIONLife and How to Live It: Volume One – Begin The Begin (ISBN: ‎979-8889257820 - Dorrance Publishing Company and ISBN: 979-8349374791- Ingram Spark ) is available now on Amazon Barnes & Noble and other major retailers.For more information about Chaz Holesworth and his works, visit https://chazholesworthbooks.com/ For media requests and author interviews, contact Chaz Holesworth at

