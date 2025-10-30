AI Leaders Chart Hopeful Future at Biola’s EngageX Series

Cheryl K. Goodman, CEO, FindGood.tech and EngageX speaker Biola's business school has been established since 1993 Neil Ahlsten, Managing Director of 1Flourish Capital and EngageX speaker

The Biola University Crowell School of Business is hosting the EngageX Series featuring top AI experts Cheryl K. Goodman and Neil Ahlsten on November 6, 2025.

Throughout our upcoming series, Crowell School of Business will engage in a world driven by AI, so we can shape its human value — not be shaped by it.” — Dr. Michael Arena

LA MIRADA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biola University is diving headfirst into the implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI), its ethical use and how to engage the powerful yet polarizing technology with purpose. On November 6, 2025, from 7:00-8:30 p.m. on campus, Biola University Crowell School of Business is hosting the EngageX Series featuring top AI experts Cheryl K. Goodman and Neil Ahlsten.

“We are thrilled to be launching our next Biola EngageX series,” said Dr. Michael Arena, the dean of the Crowell School of Business at Biola. “Throughout our upcoming series, Crowell School of Business will engage in a world driven by AI, so we can shape its human value — not be shaped by it. In doing so, we can use AI to amplify what makes us uniquely human: creativity, authenticity and morality.”

Goodman, a seasoned technology executive, author and keynote speaker, is known for her expertise in AI, robotics, technology culture and facilitation of hope in co-collaboration with AI. As the CEO of FindGood.tech she is a leading authority on deploying AI solutions for household brand name organizations with a human-centered focus.

Sharing a presentation titled, “The Hope of Applied AI for Business and for Good,” Goodman is addressing a primary concern: How everyone can Influence the Bots for good. In her talk she’ll unpack AI’s true fundamental power in an easy-to-follow yet uncommon way. Her unbiased, objective presentation rightsized AI for what it is and what it is not, allowing anyone to fully understand how these human-made systems work.

“I am thrilled that the H.O.P.E AI Tour that kicked off in May of this year in San Jose, CA is now heading toward the Biola Campus on Nov 6,” said Goodman. “The H.O.P.E. AI Tour, which stands for ‘Habits, Opportunity, Purpose & Efficiency,’ has helped many senior executives across the globe feel more hopeful and empowered about the future of AI while keenly understanding the risk. This talk is designed to dispel any notions of magic or mystery and illuminate how any organization can gain not only business ROI (return on investment) but human ROI.”

Goodman states that knowing the core architectures will dispel the rampant myths of deity-like power than many ascribe to AI platforms. This deification of technology has created anxiety in many. The research is clear that AI is overwhelming to many leaders and learners.

“Gallup research from the Walton Foundation finds a profound sense of AI anxiety in schools and workplaces. In the U.S., Pew Research states that 50% of the population say they’re more concerned than excited about the increased use of AI in general daily life outside of school and or work, up from 37% from 4 years prior. The time is now to unpack, understand and lean into what AI is, what it isn't and embrace fully how these complex yet understandable human-made systems work,” states Goodman. “Our human agency is rooted in core knowledge of what these systems excel and fail at.”

Ahlsten is the managing director of 1Flourish Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm investing in high-character founders with disruptive technologies. His investments include the 3D home printing unicorn ICON as well as the smart building platform Butlr. He is deeply involved in Silicon Valley networks and leads a weekly founder fellowship for graduates of Y Combinator and other venture-backed startups.

Focusing on the rapidly evolving field of AI and how it is impacting the business landscape, Ahlsten is speaking on how “Google, Meta and Startup Leaders Use AI to Reinvent Business.”

Past EngageX Series speakers include leaders in the AI and tech world, Ali Llewellyn, Steel Billings, Klon Kitchen and Biola’s own, Dr. Yohan Lee. Llewellyn was recently featured on the Mind the Machine ® Podcast.

After making waves at the Gloo AI Hackathon, on October 10, 2025, Biola is making a name for itself in the AI and technology realm. Its growth is also being fueled by a gift from an anonymous Silicon Valley venture capitalist who is passionate about technology and education — the largest gift Biola has ever received in its 117-year history, it brought over $40 million toward the division of technology. Biola University is leading the pack in engaging with technology with integrity, compassion and a focus on human flourishing. Applications for Fall 2026 are open — now is the time to apply.

About Cheryl K. Goodman and FindGood.Tech: FindGood.Tech is a technology strategy and story company established in 2021 by former Qualcomm and Sony executive Cheryl K. Goodman. The firm supports major name-brand companies in their AI journey from executive-level board training, employee workshops, to AI integrations. Goodman, a former journalist, is an expert on deep tech sectors and hosts the bi-monthly podcast Mind The Machine®, which uncovers critical issues in artificial intelligence and what it means to be human. She is a published author of the book How to Win Friends and Influence Robots: An AI Guide for Non-Tech Brilliant Minds.

About the Crowell School of Business at Biola University: Founded in 1993, the Crowell School of Business is a leader among Christ-centered business schools, offering several programs accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). The Crowell School of Business also houses the Biola AI Lab and AI Venture Studio, welcoming students to explore the world of AI and technology from a Christian standpoint. Biola University is consistently ranked among the nation’s foremost Christian universities — including a ranking in the first tier of national universities by U.S. News and World Report. It offers more than 250 programs within eight academic schools.

