Latin Fashion Awards 2025 Official Nominees — Honoring Global Power of Latin Creativity, Design & Cultural Innovation
Latin Fashion Awards 2025 Announces Nominees, Celebrating Latin Creativity, Design, and Global Cultural Innovation in Washington, D.C.
Founded by Sobeidy Vidal, CEO of Latin Fashion Week, the Latin Fashion Awards recognizes Latin excellence in fashion design, innovation, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and cultural leadership — positioning Latin talent at the center of the global creative economy.
“Our nominees represent the heartbeat of Latin creativity — from couture to streetwear, from design studios to digital spaces,” said Sobeidy Vidal, Founder and Executive Producer of the Latin Fashion Awards. “They are building a bridge between heritage and global innovation, showing the world the unstoppable influence of Latin talent.”
Highlights of the Latin Fashion Awards 2025 Nominees
Giannina Azar (Dominican Republic) – The Stellar Recognition of the Year 2025
Nicolás Felizola (Venezuela) – Excellence Award
Luisa Restrepo (Colombia) – Pioneer in Fashion & Culture
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin (United States) – Legacy & Leadership Award
Martín Polanco (Dominican Republic) – Tribute & Legacy Award (Posthumous Recognition)
Agustina Cabaleiro (Argentina) – Diversity & Inclusion Award
Lela Espinal (Dominican Republic) – Emerging Fashion Influencer
Marco Maranghello (Argentina) – Celebrity Stylist of the Year
Lázaro Sánchez (Venezuela) – Couture Excellence Award
Yas González (Cuba) – Fashion Innovation Award
Featured Guest Artists:
Darwin (Dominican Republic) – Tribute to Merengue and Cultural Heritage
Gaby Brown – Meneito (Panama) – Dembow Performance
(For Sponsorship information, click here)
A Global Celebration of Latin Excellence in Fashion
The Latin Fashion Awards 2025 will showcase red carpet arrivals, live performances, international press coverage, and special tributes to Latin icons whose artistry and influence have transformed global culture.
A highlight of the evening will be the “Tribute to Merengue”, honoring the Dominican Republic’s musical legacy, recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
The event will bring together designers, artists, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from the Americas, Europe, and beyond, celebrating Latin creativity as a driving force of global fashion, business, and culture.
Tickets, Partnerships & Media Opportunities
Tickets for the Latin Fashion Awards 2025 are now available.
Sponsorship, partnership, and media collaboration opportunities are open for a limited time.
Visit latinfashionawards.com
For details or contact the press office directly.
📧 press@latinfashionweek.com
📍 Washington, D.C.
About the Latin Fashion Awards
The Latin Fashion Awards is an annual global platform dedicated to celebrating Latin talent in design, art, business, and culture. Produced by Latin Fashion Week, the event amplifies Latin creativity, diversity, entrepreneurship, and cultural identity through international visibility, innovation, and storytelling.
Follow the conversation:
🌐 latinfashionawards.com
@LatinFashionWeek | #LatinFashionAwards2025 | #LatinFashionWeek
#Latindesigners, #Latincreatives, #fashionawards2025, #WashingtonDCfashionevents, #SobeidyVidal, #Latinfashionindustry, # #YasGonzalez, #NicolásFelizola, #Latin excellence,#Latinxfashion, #globalfashionculture, #WarnerTheatre #fashionevent.
Katherine Suarz
LATIN FASHION WEEK
+1 202-528-8877
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.