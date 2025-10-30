Latin Fashion Awards 2025 Official Nominees — Honoring Global Power of Latin Creativity, Design & Cultural Innovation

Latin Fashion Week

Latin Fashion Awards 2025 Announces Nominees, Celebrating Latin Creativity, Design, and Global Cultural Innovation in Washington, D.C.

Our nominees embody the spirit of Latin creativity—bridging heritage and global innovation to shape the future of fashion, art, and culture worldwide.” — Sobeidy Vidal

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latin Fashion Awards 2025 , the premier international event celebrating Latin fashion, art, and culture, proudly announces its first round of confirmed nominees. This prestigious awards ceremony will take place on November 19, 2025, at the historic Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., uniting the world’s most visionary Latin designers, artists, influencers, and brands on one global stage.Founded by Sobeidy Vidal, CEO of Latin Fashion Week, the Latin Fashion Awards recognizes Latin excellence in fashion design, innovation, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and cultural leadership — positioning Latin talent at the center of the global creative economy.“Our nominees represent the heartbeat of Latin creativity — from couture to streetwear, from design studios to digital spaces,” said Sobeidy Vidal, Founder and Executive Producer of the Latin Fashion Awards. “They are building a bridge between heritage and global innovation, showing the world the unstoppable influence of Latin talent.”Highlights of the Latin Fashion Awards 2025 NomineesGiannina Azar (Dominican Republic) – The Stellar Recognition of the Year 2025Nicolás Felizola (Venezuela) – Excellence AwardLuisa Restrepo (Colombia) – Pioneer in Fashion & CultureConsuelo Vanderbilt Costin (United States) – Legacy & Leadership AwardMartín Polanco (Dominican Republic) – Tribute & Legacy Award (Posthumous Recognition)Agustina Cabaleiro (Argentina) – Diversity & Inclusion AwardLela Espinal (Dominican Republic) – Emerging Fashion InfluencerMarco Maranghello (Argentina) – Celebrity Stylist of the YearLázaro Sánchez (Venezuela) – Couture Excellence AwardYas González (Cuba) – Fashion Innovation AwardFeatured Guest Artists:Darwin (Dominican Republic) – Tribute to Merengue and Cultural HeritageGaby Brown – Meneito (Panama) – Dembow Performance(For Sponsorship information, click here)A Global Celebration of Latin Excellence in FashionThe Latin Fashion Awards 2025 will showcase red carpet arrivals, live performances, international press coverage, and special tributes to Latin icons whose artistry and influence have transformed global culture.A highlight of the evening will be the “Tribute to Merengue”, honoring the Dominican Republic’s musical legacy, recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.The event will bring together designers, artists, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from the Americas, Europe, and beyond, celebrating Latin creativity as a driving force of global fashion, business, and culture.Tickets, Partnerships & Media OpportunitiesTickets for the Latin Fashion Awards 2025 are now available.Sponsorship, partnership, and media collaboration opportunities are open for a limited time.Visit latinfashionawards.comFor details or contact the press office directly.📧 press@latinfashionweek.com📍 Washington, D.C.About the Latin Fashion AwardsThe Latin Fashion Awards is an annual global platform dedicated to celebrating Latin talent in design, art, business, and culture. Produced by Latin Fashion Week, the event amplifies Latin creativity, diversity, entrepreneurship, and cultural identity through international visibility, innovation, and storytelling.Follow the conversation:🌐 latinfashionawards.com@LatinFashionWeek | #LatinFashionAwards2025 | #LatinFashionWeek#Latindesigners, #Latincreatives, #fashionawards2025, #WashingtonDCfashionevents, #SobeidyVidal, #Latinfashionindustry, # #YasGonzalez, #NicolásFelizola, #Latin excellence,#Latinxfashion, #globalfashionculture, #WarnerTheatre #fashionevent.

