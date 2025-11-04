SimpliTaught and Zanzibar Ministry of Education Launch Landmark Generative AI Education Initiative

SimpliTaught and Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MOEVT)Partner to Deliver Generative AI Initiative

SimpliTaught and Zanzibar Ministry of Education Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Learning

ZANZIBAR, TANZANIA, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimpliTaught Inc., a leader in generative AI-based education technology, today announced a landmark partnership with the Zanzibar Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MOEVT), to implement a major digital learning program across public schools. This ambitious Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is set to deliver cutting-edge educational tools to 45,000 students across several campuses establishing a blueprint for large-scale digital reform across the region, led by the power of artificial intelligence.The partnership is a direct response to the educational crisis and widening gap between western educational standards and other emerging markets. “This MOU represents a profound step forward, not just for Zanzibar, but for the potential of Generative AI to solve global educational equity issues,” said Ali Rizvi, CEO of SimpliTaught. “Generative AI gives educators the power to customize the educational experience at scale and puts personalized learning in every student’s hands — online or offline. This is more than innovation; it’s inclusion at scale. SimpliTaught is also committed to establishing a local office in Zanzibar and focusing on hiring local talent to support the project’s expansion and sustainability.”Focusing on Innovation and Educator EmpowermentSimpliTaught leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to intelligently aggregate educational content and analyze student learning behaviors. This approach enables a personalized, adaptive learning experience tailored to each student’s unique needs and progress. SimpliTaught uses generative AI tools to recommend teaching materials and resources around key concepts based on individual learning behavior. Through this initiative, Zanzibar seeks to position itself as a continental leader in AI-powered education, pioneering the integration of advanced learning technologies to transform the academic experience across Africa.Acknowledgments to Key LeadershipThe SimpliTaught AI solution will be rolled out through the Zanzibar Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MOEVT) across all academic institutions of higher learning. SimpliTaught will also set up a local office which will be staffed by local talent in support of this initiative and its expansion of AI powered learning throughout the country.This transformative partnership was made possible by the dedicated efforts of leadership on both sides. SimpliTaught extends its sincere gratitude to Khamis Abdulla Said, Principle Secretary of the MOEVT, for his vision in championing the integration of advanced ICT solutions. Recognition is also due to Mbwana Mwinyi, Director of ICT in Education at the MOEVT, whose technical leadership was vital in shaping the plan for large-scale deployment. Finally, Asya Hafidh, SimpliTaught’s Director of Business Development - Africa, was instrumental in coordinating the on-the-ground efforts and ensuring the initiative is deeply integrated with the local community.The Zanzibar MOU serves as a pivotal case study, demonstrating how Generative AI can bridge the educational divide and empower vast populations in emerging markets, paving the way for SimpliTaught's wider expansion plans across Africa and similar regions requiring educational reform.About SimpliTaught Inc.SimpliTaught Inc. is a U.S.-based education technology firm specializing in an all-in-one generative AI platform designed to create, curate, and personalize learning content to match teacher and student learning behavior.About the Zanzibar Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MOEVT)The MOEVT is the government body responsible for the oversight, governance, and development of basic education, teacher training, and education policy within Zanzibar.

