Life Fitness / Hammer Strength Launches the Universal Cable

The new Universal Cable features 3:1 cable ratio for dynamic functional training. The new Universal Cable is certified to ASTM F3021-17 standards for inclusive fitness.

Engineered to Include. Built to Perform.

We continue to expand our strength portfolio in ways that reflect our commitment to quality, reliability and thoughtful design.” — Jim Pisani, Chief Executive Officer

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With functional and cable training as one of the ongoing fitness trends, facilities are seeking solutions that support inclusive, high-performance workouts. Life Fitness / Hammer Strength is proud to introduce the Universal Cable, a dual-adjustable pulley system that combines smart design, accessibility and total training versatility. Designed to help facilities attract and retain a broader member base, the Universal Cable empowers health club operators to deliver premium experiences that drive engagement and loyalty. Its compact footprint and built-in storage solution ensure seamless integration into any facility, maximizing functionality and efficiency.It is one piece of equipment that truly is for every BODY.The new Universal Cable stands apart from other cable solutions, with features that support both advanced and adaptive training needs. It’s certified to ASTM F3021-17 standards, and all its adjustments are easily accessible. The one-handed vertical and horizontal arm adjustments can be set to a wide range of motion (78in/198cm vertical and 89in/226cm horizontal), making it fully accessible to traditional and wheelchairs users. It’s the only DAP on the market to meet the latest standards for accessibility and safety.PERFORMANCE MEETS INCLUSIVITY“At Life Fitness / Hammer Strength, innovation means anticipating the needs of every facility and every athlete. We continue to expand our strength portfolio in ways that reflect our commitment to quality, reliability and thoughtful design,” said Jim Pisani, Chief Executive Officer. “Meticulously engineered, the Universal Cable is a testament to our commitment to inclusive design and uncompromising performance. By meeting the latest ASTM standards, we’re not just setting a new benchmark for accessibility, we’re empowering operators to deliver dynamic, high-impact training experiences to every exerciser.”The Universal Cable’s wide range of arm adjustments supports strength training that follows the body’s natural movement patterns for more functional, effective results. Its smooth, 3:1 resistance ratio delivers dynamic training, which is perfect for athletes, beginners and rehabilitation. Integrated storage keeps attachments within reach, and the optional Life Fitness Connect integration provides access to hundreds of guided exercise examples for endless variety of training.KEY FEATURES• Intuitive Adjustments: Single-handed, lightweight vertical and horizontal adjustments are effortless and easy for anyone to use, regardless of experience or ability.• Inclusive and Accessible: The new Universal Cable is certified to ASTM F3021-17 standards for inclusive fitness, supporting a wide range of users – from traditional to wheelchair to single arm users alike – without compromise.• Improved Biomechanics: The wide range of arm adjustments provide natural body movement.• Dynamic 3:1 Cable Ratio: This allows for dynamic functional training.• Accessible Storage: Versatile cable attachments are within reach to support a wide range of exercises.• Smart Training Support: The unit is compatible with the Life Fitness Connect System for access to hundreds of guided exercise examples.AVAILABILITYThe Universal Cable is now available for order. For more information, please visit the Universal Cable product page ABOUT USLife Fitness / Hammer Strength has been inspiring the world to work out for more than 55 years. The company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands. For more information, visit www.lifefitness.com

