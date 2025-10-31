Kent County Water Authority Secures $2.36M in Settlement Funds from PFAS Litigation for Water Treatment Infrastructure

Attorney Matthew Marin

Securing this substantial settlement for the Kent County Water Authority underscores the power of holding corporations accountable for the lasting harm caused by PFAS chemicals.” — Matthew Marin, Managing Partner at the Marin & Murphy Law Firm

WEST GREENWICH, RI, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kent County Water Authority (KCWA) announced today that, with the assistance of the Marin & Murphy Law Firm, it has secured $2,364,947.78 in settlement funds from the 3M PFAS multidistrict litigation as of July 2025. This milestone follows KCWA's decision in 2023 to join the nationwide lawsuit against manufacturers, including 3M, E.I. DuPont, and others, for contaminating drinking water supplies with toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as "forever chemicals." The funds represent a portion of the historic $10.3 billion settlement reached in June 2023, aimed at addressing the widespread environmental and health impacts of PFAS contamination.

These resources will be directed toward critical infrastructure improvements, including the construction of a new state-of-the-art water treatment plant designed to eliminate PFAS and meet the most rigorous water quality standards. KCWA has been proactively testing and remediating its water sources to comply with state and federal guidelines, and this settlement ensures that the financial responsibility remains with the manufacturers rather than burdening ratepayers.

David L. Simmons, PE, Executive Director of the Kent County Water Authority, stated: " These settlement funds represent a crucial step forward in our mission to mitigate the impacts of PFAS contamination. These resources will directly support the construction of a new state-of-the-art treatment plant which is a vital investment that will allow us to provide the highest quality water to our ratepayers, now and into the future. The new treatment facility, now in its final planning stages, will be designed to meet the most stringent water quality standards, ensuring long-term protection of public health and the environment. This funding is not only a victory for public health, but also a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our community’s water supply for generations to come."

Matthew Marin, Managing Partner at the Marin & Murphy Law Firm, added: "Securing this substantial settlement for the Kent County Water Authority underscores the power of holding corporations accountable for the lasting harm caused by PFAS chemicals. These funds will enable KCWA to build essential infrastructure that protects public health and prevents future contamination. Our Firm, together with a small group of highly experienced law firms, is honored to have assisted KCWA through this complex litigation and remains dedicated to supporting water providers nationwide in their fight for clean, safe drinking water."

PFAS are persistent synthetic chemicals that do not break down in the environment and have been linked to serious health risks, including cancer and immune system disorders. They have contaminated groundwater and surface water across the U.S., prompting thousands of lawsuits from water utilities and communities. The multidistrict litigation, overseen by Judge Richard M. Gergel in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, has resulted in billions in settlements to fund remediation efforts.

The Marin & Murphy Law Firm, in collaboration with a consortium of leading environmental law firms, continues to represent KCWA and over 130 other water systems impacted by PFAS. The Kent County Water Authority's case was filed in South Carolina Federal District Court under case number 2:23-cv-03855-RMG. The Firm focuses on mass tort and environmental litigation, helping municipalities recover costs from polluters to protect public resources. To reach the Marin & Murphy Law Firm, contact us at 401-228-8271 or visit us at our local Rhode Island Office: 6 Wanton Shippee Road East Greenwich, RI 02818.

