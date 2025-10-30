Jeffrey Estrella Wins Third Place in science fiction for the Book The Time Stone at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2025

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.Brooklyn, New York — Jeffrey Estrella is a winner of a Third Place in science fiction at The BookFest Awards Fall 2025 for the book titled The Time Stone. The book is honored in the science fiction category.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”Jeffrey Estrella says, "Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. I am grateful to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating The Time Stone. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions."Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Jeffrey Estrella as the winner of a Third Place in science fiction at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Jeffrey Estrella should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.

