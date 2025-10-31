Vehicle-To-Building (V2B) Power Electronics Market Expanding With $4.04 Billion at 27.4% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

Vehicle-To-Building (V2B) Power Electronics Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Vehicle-To-Building (V2B) Power Electronics Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, there has been a significant surge in the market size of vehicle-to-building (V2B) power electronics, with its value projected to rise from $1.20 billion in 2024 to $1.54 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6%. Factors contributing to its historic growth include increased uptake of electric vehicles for power, escalating demand for intelligent energy management systems in buildings, an intensified focus on integrating renewable energy in structures, growing enthusiasm to curtail peak electrical demand, along with an increased focus on maintaining grid stability and load balancing.

In the upcoming years, the market size for vehicle-to-building (V2B) power electronics is anticipated to experience massive growth, swelling to a size of $4.05 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4%. Various factors that contribute to this growth include the escalating investment in smart grids and digital infrastructure, a rising tendency towards decentralized energy systems, increasing urbanization leading to elevated energy demands in buildings, higher acceptance of energy storage solutions within structures, and amplified electricity costs which are boosting interest in energy efficiency. Significant trends projected for this period involve the development of energy storage integration models, establishment of cybersecurity solutions for power electronics, the integration of artificial intelligence into energy forecasting, advancements in wide-bandgap semiconductors, and innovation in wireless vehicle-to-building power transmission.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Vehicle-To-Building (V2B) Power Electronics Market?

The rise in the uptake of electric vehicles is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the vehicle-to-building power electronics market in the future. Electric vehicles (EVs), which are partially or wholly powered by rechargeable batteries rather than only by traditional internal combustion engines, are becoming increasingly popular due to environmental factors. These vehicles emit less greenhouse gas and contribute less to air pollution than conventional automobiles. The power electronics of vehicle-to-building enable the transfer of stored energy from EVs back to buildings, contributing to improving grid stability, lowering energy expenses, and adding to the overall worth of owning an EV. For example, Cox Automotive, an American system software firm, reported in January 2025 that sales of electric vehicles in 2023 were revised upwards to 1,212,758 units, reflecting a 49% increase from 2022, and continued to surge in 2024, growing by 7.3% to hit 1,301,411 units. Consequently, the rise in electric vehicles' uptake is stimulating the expansion of the vehicle-to-building power electronics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Vehicle-To-Building (V2B) Power Electronics Market?

Major players in the vehicle-to-building (V2B) power electronics market include:

• Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft

• Mercedes-Benz Aktiengesellschaft

• Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

• Honda Motor Company Limited.

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Build Your Dreams Company Limited.

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Delta Electronics Incorporated

• Schneider Electric SE

• Enphase Energy Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Vehicle-To-Building (V2B) Power Electronics Industry?

Leading firms in the vehicle-to-building (V2B) power electronics market are concentrating their efforts on creating inventive solutions like progressive power inverters to enhance energy movement between electric vehicles and buildings. These cutting-edge power inverters are specially designed devices that capably transition the stored direct current (DC) in electric vehicles into an alternating current (AC) which is then used to power building systems or contribute electricity to the grid. A case in point is Fermata LLC, a technology firm based in the US, which in October 2022 introduced their latest product named FE-20. The FE-20 is a V2X bidirectional charger that supports not only the vehicle-to-building (V2B) but also the vehicle-to-grid (V2G) functions. This industrial-grade charger offers 20 kW of power for both charging and discharging, permitting electric vehicles to deliver energy back to buildings or to the grid. Accredited by UL and specifically designed for commercial fleet operations, the FE-20 works in harmony with Fermata’s intelligent V2X software platform. This allows fleets to effectively manage energy consumption, decrease expenditures, and create revenue by strategically supervising power flow, taking into account utility rates and demand.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Vehicle-To-Building (V2B) Power Electronics Market Segments

The vehicle-to-building (V2B) power electronics market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Converters, Inverters, Controllers, Power Management Systems, Other Components

2) By Vehicle Type: Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles, Fuel Cell Vehicles

3) By Power Rating: Low Power, Medium Power, High Power

4) By Application: Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Building Owners, Fleet Operators, Utilities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Converters: Direct Current To Alternating Current Converter, Alternating Current To Direct Current Converter, Bidirectional Converter

2) By Inverters: String Inverter, Central Inverter, Modular Inverter, Hybrid Inverter

3) By Controllers: Voltage Controller, Current Controller, Temperature Controller, Power Factor Controller

4) By Power Management Systems: Energy Management System, Load Management System, Battery Management System, Demand Response System

5) By Other Components: Transformers, Relays, Switches, Sensors, Capacitors

Which Regions Are Dominating The Vehicle-To-Building (V2B) Power Electronics Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market of Vehicle-To-Building (V2B) power electronics. The anticipated growth within this region will be addressed in the 2025 report. The study encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

