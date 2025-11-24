CC Exploration Expands Regional Expertise With Appointment of Dr. Sâga Sawadogo as Associate Geologist (West Africa)

Former Director General of Burkina Faso’s Mining Cadaster joins CC Exploration, reinforcing the company’s technical and regulatory strength in West Africa.

We are honored to welcome Dr. Sawadogo to our global team. His expertise strengthens our regional insight and commitment to delivering reliable, data-driven exploration strategies.” — John Casey

OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CC Exploration announced the appointment of Dr. Sâga Sawadogo as Associate Geologist (West Africa), marking a significant step in the company’s continued expansion across the African mineral exploration landscape.

A highly respected applied geologist and academic, Dr. Sawadogo brings over 15 years of combined technical, regulatory, and teaching experience in mineral exploration, structural geology, and geotechnical risk assessment. His background includes senior leadership as Director General of Burkina Faso’s Mining Cadaster, where he oversaw mineral title governance and regulatory compliance—expertise that directly strengthens CC Exploration’s due diligence and risk-assessment capabilities in frontier markets.

Dr. Sawadogo has led in-depth structural mapping, pit geomechanics, and drill-core integration at the Inata Gold Mine, authored peer-reviewed studies on the Djibo belt, and contributed to the scientific understanding of intrusion-related and shear-controlled gold systems across West Africa. His integration of geophysics, GIS, and remote-sensing workflows has advanced data-driven exploration methods that align closely with CC Exploration’s technology-based approach.

In his new role, Dr. Sawadogo will lead geological due diligence and structural interpretation for West African projects, integrating multi-source datasets into CC Exploration’s proprietary targeting framework to deliver high-confidence, investment-ready assessments for clients.

Dr. Sawadogo holds a PhD in Applied Earth Sciences (Mineral Resources, Structural Geology, and Petrophysics) from Université Joseph KI-ZERBO, Ouagadougou, and currently serves as an Associate Professor of Applied Geology. He is fluent in French and proficient in English.

About CC Exploration

CC Exploration is a global leader in satellite-based remote sensing for mineral exploration, leveraging its proprietary Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography (AMRT) technology to identify subsurface mineral deposits with up to 93% accuracy and zero environmental impact. With over two decades of applied experience, CC Exploration supports exploration and mining companies worldwide by reducing risk, cost, and time in the early stages of resource discovery. Its technology has been featured by the History Channel for its role in the “Lost Gold of World War II” documentary series.

🌐 https://ccexplorations.com

Find Minerals Fast. Drill Less. Save More.

Legal Disclaimer:

