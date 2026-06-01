Saniflow Promotes Ultra-Low Noise Hand Dryer Model for School, Hospital, & Library Environments

Saniflow Corp. - Manufacturer of Hand Dryers Speedflow Plus by Saniflow Corp. Speedflow Plus by Saniflow: Quiet, Durable, and Efficient Hand Dryer for Busy Environments Saniflow's Speedflow Plus is Fully ADA Compliant

Saniflow promotes their ultra-low noise hand dryer engineered for hospitals, schools, and offices—combining quiet power with advanced hygiene and efficiency.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saniflow Corp., a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-performance commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, proudly announces the launch of its newest innovation: The Speedflow Plus hand dryer, an ultra-low noise hand dryer specifically designed for noise-sensitive environments such as schools, hospitals, libraries, offices, and healthcare facilities.

Engineered for spaces where peace and quiet are essential, this advanced model delivers powerful drying performance with sound levels under 55 dBA, making it one of the quietest commercial hand dryers on the market. Like all Saniflow products, it combines sleek European-inspired design, eco-friendly efficiency, and superior hygiene—creating the perfect balance between comfort and functionality.

Quiet Power, Clean Performance

The new ultra-low noise hand dryer integrates Saniflow’s industry-leading HEPA filtration system and Ion Hygienic® technology, which neutralizes bacteria and viruses during operation. Despite its whisper-quiet function, it maintains an air velocity of up to 200 mph, drying hands in as little as 12 seconds.

Its adjustable motor power and energy-saving heating element give facility managers complete control over performance and consumption, making it ideal for hospitals, libraries, schools, and corporate offices where both hygiene and noise control are priorities.

Designed for Modern, Sensitive Spaces

“Restroom design in healthcare and educational environments must meet the highest standards of sanitation—without disrupting the surrounding atmosphere,” said Tyler Rose, Digital Marketing Manager at Saniflow Corp. “Our new ultra-quiet model was built to solve that challenge. It delivers the efficiency and hygiene Saniflow is known for, with a sound profile soft enough for hospital wings and quiet study areas.”

The hand dryer is ADA-compliant, UL/CSA certified, and built from high-durability materials for long-term reliability. Available in satin stainless steel, white, and matte black finishes, it easily complements any modern restroom design aesthetic.

Sustainability Meets Serenity

True to Saniflow’s eco-conscious mission, the unit reduces paper towel waste by up to 95% and consumes up to 90% less energy than conventional dryers. It also supports LEED point contribution, aligning with today’s green building and wellness design standards.

Availability

The new ultra-low noise hand dryer will be available for project-based specification through Saniflow Corp.’s authorized distributors beginning Spring 2026.

For product specs or to request a quote, visit www.SaniflowCorp.com

or contact sales@saniflowcorp.com.

About Saniflow Corp.

Saniflow Corp., a division of Mediclinics S.A. (Barcelona, Spain), has been a trusted manufacturer of high-performance hand dryers and baby changing stations since 2003. With products engineered for efficiency, hygiene, and sustainability, Saniflow delivers solutions trusted by architects, contractors, and facility managers across North America.

Speedflow Plus by Saniflow: Quiet, high-speed, and efficient hand dryer for high traffic restrooms

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