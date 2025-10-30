Niels Olsen receives the Teddy Roosevelt International Conservation Award

Niels Olsen receives Teddy Roosevelt Award Niels Olsen's speech of gratitude Niels Olsen participating in the ICCF event

Ecuador's National Assembly President, Niels Olsen, was honored for his innovative vision in promoting public policies for environmental conservation.

QUITO, ECUADOR, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The President of the National Assembly of Ecuador Niels Olsen Peet, was honored with the Teddy Roosevelt International Conservation Award, bestowed by the International Conservation Caucus Foundation (ICCF), in recognition of his innovative vision and outstanding work in promoting public policies for environmental conservation.With this distinction, the highest representative of the Ecuadorian Parliament joins a distinguished list of world leaders who have received this award, including King Charles III of the United Kingdom, Prince Albert II of Monaco and, Jens Stoltenberg, Prime Minister of Norway; and becomes the first Ecuadorian to receive the award presented by the ICCF.Niels Olsen received the award for promoting laws fostering sustainable development and the protection of natural heritage, including the Organic Law for the Strengthening of Protected Areas, approved by the National Assembly in July 2025, reaffirming Ecuador's commitment to combat climate change.This Act guarantees the financial and environmental sustainability of Ecuador's National System of Protected Areas, and incorporates provisions for conservation, restoration, and environmental governance, as well as mechanisms for citizen participation and sustainable local development.During his speech, Mr. Olsen emphasized that receiving the Teddy Roosevelt Award does not mean having reached the goal of working against climate change, but it's "a promise that small countries can make big decisions that change the future of our planet".This award enhances the Ecuadorian National Assembly international image, by highlighting its commitment to sustainability, the protection of natural heritage, and the promotion of legislation that strengthen Ecuador's environmental leadership.Mr. Olsen's recognition took place within the framework of the ICCF Gala, a space where global leadership in environmental conservation is celebrated and, promoted and distinguishes political leaders and organizations that show a commitment to the conservation of nature, biodiversity, sustainable management and economic development compatible with the environment.

