TIME100's Most Influential Climate Business Leaders

Governor Kathy Hochul today has been named to the 2025 TIME100 Climate list, recognizing the 100 most influential global leaders driving business climate action. View the full list on TIME’s website.

“I’m proud that New York’s work to build a cleaner, more resilient future is being recognized on a global stage by such an esteemed publication as Time Magazine,” Governor Hochul said. “Our approach is rooted in partnership and practicality: supporting innovation, protecting communities, and ensuring New York’s future is both sustainable and affordable.”

Building a Climate-Resilient Future

Governor Hochul served as Co-Chair of the US Climate Alliance from 2024-2025 and now serves on its Executive Committee, utilizing the Alliance to champion climate science and push back against federal resistance to climate progress. As a founding-state, New York has helped achieve the Alliance’s collective reduction of net greenhouse gas emissions 24 percent below 2005 levels. This historic emissions reduction milestone puts the 24 Alliance states on track to achieve its near-term target of 26 percent reductions by 2025, with New York leading the way.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York launched the New York State Adaptation and Resilience Plan, a first-of-its-kind, unified statewide initiative to prepare communities for the challenges of a changing climate. The plan coordinates efforts across state agencies to strengthen climate readiness through projects like shoreline restoration, resilient infrastructure upgrades and protecting critical assets from flooding, building upon funding from various sources including the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act and other state programs. As part of the Environmental Bond Act, the Governor has committed historic levels of resources to protecting New York's coastlines through programs like the Coastal Rehabilitation and Resiliency Projects Program and Inland Flooding and Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) Implementation Projects Program, which deployed over $30 million to fund essential coastline protection projects, utilizing nature-based solutions to combat erosion, flooding and sea-level rise.

Governor Hochul has also championed the Green Resiliency Grant program, dedicating millions in funding to support flood-prone communities. This competitive grant program prioritizes innovative, nature-based infrastructure like green roofs, permeable pavement and restoring natural habitats to help reduce stormwater runoff and mitigate flooding.

Through the Resilient Economic Development Initiative (REDI), the Governor is deploying $300 million to Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shoreline communities for resiliency projects in response to past extreme flooding and high water level events. Furthermore, her administration has provided the State action and leadership necessary to secure critical federal partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), successfully advancing long-awaited, large-scale coastal storm risk management projects that will provide vital shoreline stabilization and protection for communities across the state.

Driving A Greener Economy and Green Jobs

Governor Hochul successfully launched New York City’s first-in-the-nation Congestion Pricing Program this January, which has reduced traffic, improved air quality and secured $15 billion for capital investments to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Additionally, under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is making historic investments in a greener economy through the $1 billion Sustainable Future Program, the largest climate investment in state history. The program accelerates New York’s transition to a clean energy economy, lowers costs for homeowners and small businesses, and creates thousands of family-sustaining jobs.

Key Investments Include:

$150 million for the Green Small Buildings Program to help homes and small buildings install energy-efficient upgrades like heat pumps.

$200 million through the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to finance renewable energy projects that expand clean power generation and lower ratepayer costs.

$200 million dedicated to expanding thermal energy networks, which use a system of pipes to share heating and cooling resources among multiple buildings.

$100 million for zero-emission school buses and an additional $100 million to expand EV charging infrastructure statewide.

$50 million allocated to the EmPower+ to help low- and moderate-income residents make their homes more energy-efficient, while targeted investments in public schools improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions.

Approximately 180,000 jobs, making New York among the nation’s leaders in creating clean energy jobs.

Passing nation-leading Green CHIPS legislation providing up to $10 billion in incentives for semiconductor manufacturing projects that commit to environmental sustainability measures.

Advancing New York’s All-of-the-Above Energy Approach

Despite federal headwinds and post-COVID inflation and supply chain issues, New York under Governor Hochul’s leadership continues to chart a bold path towards a cleaner, more resilient and affordable energy future. By investing in a diverse mix of energy resources, innovative projects, and cutting-edge technologies, the State is expanding access to clean power that supports families and businesses. These efforts are creating cleaner environments and driving economic growth, ensuring that New Yorkers share in the benefits and advantages of a sustainable and reliable 21st-century energy system.

Key Initiatives and Accomplishments Include:

Operating the nation’s first utility scale offshore wind farm, South Fork Wind, and advancing other offshore wind projects, including Empire Wind and Sunrise Wind.

Exceeding the 2025 distributed solar goal of six gigawatts of solar ahead of schedule, solidifying New York’s leadership in the solar industry.

Approving 31 large-scale solar and wind projects representing more than 4.2 gigawatts of clean energy, enough to power roughly 1.5 million homes.

Signing the RAPID Act into law, consolidating environmental review, permitting, and siting of major renewable energy facilities and major electric transmission facilities under the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES), cutting permitting timelines by up to 50 percent while maintaining strong local engagement and environmental protections.

Constructing the Champlain Hudson Power Express Transmission line to deliver a significant portion of New York City's electricity from clean Canada hydropower by mid-2026.

Directing the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to build at least one gigawatt of new advanced nuclear energy, which will provide enough clean energy to power 1 million Upstate homes.

Modernizing the grid by completing the Central East Energy Connect (93 miles) on time and $200 million under budget. The Smart Path rebuild (78 miles), upgraded lines to carry more power, hardening infrastructure against extreme weather.

Expanding future infrastructure by modernizing 90 miles of lines including the Smart Path Connect, which is under construction with NYPA and National Grid, and Propel NY, a $3.2 billion initiative led by NYPA and New York Transco, which will upgrade underground and submarine lines through Westchester, Long Island and New York City, while incorporating community input at every step.

Boosting reliability and saving money through transmission upgrades, like the Empire State Line in Western New York, which is moving gigawatts of clean power efficiently, improving reliability and saving ratepayers money. Since 2021, under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York has completed or advanced hundreds of miles of new and upgraded transmission lines.

Directed state agencies in August to work together to responsibly advance shovel-ready renewable energy projects as quickly as possible to take advantage of expiring federal tax credits.

Protecting Natural Resources and Strengthening Communities

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership in Fiscal Year 2025, New York State’s coordinated clean water grants and financing surpassed $3.8 billion in 2025 alone — an unprecedented investment that is transforming water systems in communities of every size. This includes Governor Hochul's continued $500 million annual commitment to clean water projects.

Additional Key Investments Include: