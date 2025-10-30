Free Training for Colorado Families: The Power of Pets in Adoption and Foster Care

Free training explores how pets support children in foster care & adoption. Nov 8, 10am-12pm. Partnership with DU Institute for Human-Animal Connection.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adoption Options , Colorado's leading inclusive adoption agency, announces a groundbreaking training event in partnership with the University of Denver Graduate School of Social Work's Institute for Human-Animal Connection and CBR Youth Connect. The free two-hour workshop will take place Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, offering Colorado families research-backed insights into how animals can support children's healing and development.The training represents a significant milestone in understanding the intersection of animal companionship and child welfare. Families will explore the complex dynamics of pets in homes where children have experienced trauma, foster care, or adoption – learning both the profound benefits and important considerations for creating safe, therapeutic environments."We know that stable, loving homes help children thrive," said Sheri, Flexible Families Assistant Program Director at Adoption Options. "This partnership with DU's Institute for Human-Animal Connection allows us to explore an often-overlooked dimension of creating those supportive environments – the role animals can play in a child's healing journey."The University of Denver's Institute for Human-Animal Connection is a world-renowned leader in research and education about the therapeutic benefits of human-animal bonds. The Institute advances understanding of how animals contribute to human health, development, and well-being – making this collaboration a natural fit for families navigating the unique dynamics of adoption and foster care.Training will cover:Evidence-based research on animals and child developmentBenefits and challenges of pets in foster and adoptive homesSafety considerations and best practicesImpact on children who have experienced traumaPractical strategies for successful integrationThe event is open to families currently completing Adoption Options training, adoptive families, FFP Foster-to-Adopt families, and Fostering Healthy Futures program participants. Complimentary childcare will be provided, removing barriers for families who want to attend."This is more than just a training – it's about equipping Colorado families with every tool available to support the children in their care," added Sheri. "The partnership with DU's Institute demonstrates our commitment to evidence-based practices that truly make a difference."The training is being offered on a one-time basis and space is limited. Families are encouraged to register early at www.adoption-options.com/events.html About Adoption Options Founded in 1981, Adoption Options has spent 43 years building forever families and supporting children in finding permanent, safe homes. As Colorado's most inclusive adoption agency, Adoption Options provides comprehensive services including infant adoption, foster-to-adopt programs, and the evidence-based Fostering Healthy Futures program. The organization serves the metro Denver area with a commitment to children first, ethical practices, and support for all family structures.About the Institute for Human-Animal Connection The Institute for Human-Animal Connection at the University of Denver Graduate School of Social Work is a leader in research, education, and practice related to the benefits of the human-animal bond. The Institute advances understanding of how animals contribute to human health and well-being through innovative programming, scholarship, and community partnerships.Event Details: What: Human-Animal Connection Training for FamiliesWhen: Saturday, November 8, 2025, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PMWhere: Adoption Options OfficeCost: Free (childcare provided)

