Hotels Discover the Fastest-Growing Channel for Online Revenue: Direct Bookings

Every property has unique strengths and untapped potential. These consultations are about uncovering those opportunities and creating a clear plan to grow direct bookings.” — Ed Kooi, Digital Marketing Strategist of Top Suite Web Marketing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotels across the U.S. are discovering that the key to higher margins and stronger guest loyalty isn’t found on online travel agencies (OTAs) — it’s on their own websites. As OTA commissions climb as high as 30% per booking, direct reservations have emerged as the fastest-growing source of online revenue for hotels seeking better control over their profits and customer relationships.To help hoteliers capitalize on this shift, Top Suite Web Marketing is offering complimentary one-on-one strategy sessions that show exactly how to reduce OTA dependence, recapture lost guests, and grow repeat direct business.Each free consultation provides personalized insights tailored to the property’s current digital presence, booking mix, and revenue goals. The sessions help owners and general managers identify new ways to increase direct bookings through their own websites, email lists, and marketing funnels - all without adding ad spend or relying on intermediaries.“Our goal is to empower hotels with actionable insights—not just sell them another marketing package,” said Ed Kooi, Digital Marketing Strategist at Top Suite Web Marketing. “Every property has unique strengths and untapped potential. These consultations are about uncovering those opportunities and creating a clear plan to grow direct bookings.”Recent industry research underscores the opportunity. SiteMinder’s 2025 Hotel Booking Trends Index found that direct website bookings grew 12% year-over-year, outpacing all other online channels. Meanwhile, STR data shows OTA commissions continuing to rise, now averaging between 18% and 25%, cutting deeply into hotel profitability.Top Suite Web Marketing’s initiative helps hotels tap into this growing direct-booking movement through two key programs: Free Direct-Booking Consultations – Personalized sessions that identify opportunities to improve conversion rates, win back OTA guests, and increase guest lifetime value. Pay-Per-Stay Advertising Program – A performance-based model where hotels only pay after a guest books and completes a stay, eliminating upfront ad costs and aligning results with revenue.“When a guest books directly, hotels gain far more than profit — they gain a relationship,” Kooi added. “Those relationships are what sustain occupancy, improve reviews, and drive long-term revenue growth.”While the company’s exact methods are proprietary, Top Suite confirms that its approach blends marketing technology with guest engagement strategies proven to help independent hotels thrive in today’s competitive landscape.Hotel owners and general managers can request a complimentary consultation at https://topsuite.com/direct-booking-consultation/ About Top Suite Web MarketingTop Suite Web Marketing partners with hotels and hospitality brands to deliver digital strategies that drive increased visibility, higher revenue and more direct bookings. The agency combines data-driven insights with hands-on expertise in web development, SEO, paid media, and marketing automation to help hospitality clients grow.

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