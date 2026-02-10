From OTAs to Direct Guests: Top Suite Web Marketing Helps Hotels Reclaim Profit Margins in 2026

Our goal is to empower hotels with actionable insights - not just sell them another marketing package.” — Ed Kooi, Digital Marketing Strategist of Top Suite Web Marketing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For hotels across the country, February marks more than the start of spring travel planning, it’s an opportunity to reset strategies for long-term guest loyalty. Top Suite Web Marketing is helping hoteliers do just that with complimentary direct-booking consultations, designed to reveal practical ways to reduce OTA costs, strengthen brand control, and turn one-time guests into lifelong customers.While OTAs remain a valuable distribution channel, their dominance continues to cut into hotel margins. According to Phocuswright, OTAs now account for nearly 63% of all online hotel reservations, often taking 15–25% commissions on each booking. At the same time, SiteMinder data shows that direct bookings are the fastest-growing online revenue channel for independent hotels, signaling a shift toward guest loyalty and brand control.“February is a pivotal month for hotels,” said Ed Kooi, Digital Marketing Strategist at Top Suite Web Marketing. “It’s when operators start analyzing early-year results and setting the tone for their spring and summer performance. Our consultations help hotels identify the most effective ways to increase direct revenue, reduce OTA costs, and reconnect with guests who already know and love their property.”Top Suite’s initiative helps hotels capitalize on this shift through two targeted programs: Free Direct-Booking Consultations — One-on-one strategy sessions that uncover untapped opportunities to convert OTA guests into repeat direct bookers, boost retention, and lower distribution costs. Pay-Per-Stay Advertising Program — A performance-based model that eliminates upfront ad spend risk. Hotels only pay a small fee after a guest books and completes their stay, aligning the agency’s success directly with hotel results.“The hospitality landscape has evolved faster than ever,” Kooi added. “Hotels that take back control of their guest relationships now will be positioned to outperform competitors in 2026 and beyond.”While Top Suite hasn’t disclosed full details of its proprietary methods, the agency confirmed its approach blends advanced digital marketing technology with tailored engagement strategies to deliver measurable results.Hotel owners and general managers can request a complimentary consultation at https://topsuite.com/direct-booking-consultation/ About Top Suite Web MarketingTop Suite Web Marketing partners with hotels and hospitality brands to deliver digital strategies that drive increased visibility, higher revenue and more direct bookings. The agency combines data-driven insights with hands-on expertise in web development, SEO, paid media, and marketing automation to help hospitality clients grow.

