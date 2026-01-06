Kick Off 2026 with More Direct Bookings: Top Suite Web Marketing Helps Hotels Reclaim Guests from OTAs

Our goal is to empower hotels with actionable insights—not just sell them another marketing package” — Ed Kooi, Digital Marketing Strategist of Top Suite Web Marketing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As hotels set new revenue goals for 2026, Top Suite Web Marketing , a hospitality-focused digital agency, is helping properties start the year with a stronger focus on direct bookings and guest loyalty. The agency has expanded its complimentary consultation program, designed to help hoteliers recover revenue lost to online travel agencies (OTAs) and turn one-time third-party guests into lifelong customers.Despite steady progress in direct booking technology, OTAs still control a majority of the online market. According to Phocuswright, they account for nearly 63% of all online hotel reservations, taking up to 25% in commissions per booking. Meanwhile, data from SiteMinder shows that direct bookings are the fastest-growing online revenue channel for independent hotels—a clear sign that travelers increasingly prefer to book directly when given the right experience.“January is the perfect time for hotels to reset their marketing strategies,” said Ed Kooi, Digital Marketing Strategist at Top Suite Web Marketing. “Our goal is to empower hotels with actionable insights—not just sell them another marketing package. Every property has unique strengths and untapped potential. These consultations help uncover those opportunities and create a measurable plan to grow direct bookings in 2026.”Top Suite’s initiative is built around two key offerings: Free Direct-Booking Consultations — Personalized one-on-one sessions that reveal ways to convert OTA guests into repeat direct bookers, increase revenue retention, and strengthen guest relationships. Pay-Per-Stay Advertising Program — A performance-based model that eliminates upfront ad spend risk. Hotels only pay a small fee after a guest books and completes their stay, aligning the agency’s success directly with hotel results.“The hospitality landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years,” Kooi added. “Hotels that take back control of their guest relationships now will be the ones that thrive in 2026 and beyond.”Top Suite combines advanced marketing technology with tailored engagement strategies to help hotels reduce OTA dependence and build sustainable, long-term growth.Hotel owners and general managers can request a complimentary consultation at https://topsuite.com/direct-booking-consultation/ About Top Suite Web MarketingTop Suite Web Marketing partners with hotels and hospitality brands to deliver digital strategies that drive increased visibility, higher revenue and more direct bookings. The agency combines data-driven insights with hands-on expertise in web development, SEO, paid media, and marketing automation to help hospitality clients grow.

