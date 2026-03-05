Hotels Invited to Free Strategy Sessions to Boost Direct Bookings and Reduce OTA Commissions

Our goal is to empower hotels with actionable insights - not just sell them another marketing package.” — Ed Kooi, Digital Marketing Strategist of Top Suite Web Marketing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Suite Web Marketing, a digital agency specializing in hospitality , has announced an initiative offering free consultations to hotel owners and operators who want to increase direct bookings and recover revenue lost to online travel agencies (OTAs).The complimentary sessions are designed to help hoteliers identify hidden opportunities to drive more direct reservations, reduce OTA commissions, and reconnect with guests who previously booked through third-party platforms. Each consultation provides personalized recommendations based on the property’s current digital presence and booking mix.“Our goal is to empower hotels with actionable insights - not just sell them another marketing package,” said Ed Kooi, Digital Marketing Strategist of Top Suite Web Marketing. “Every property has unique strengths and untapped potential. These consultations are about uncovering those opportunities and creating a clear, measurable plan to grow direct bookings.”According to Phocuswright, OTAs now account for nearly 63% of all online hotel reservations, taking up to 30% in commissions per booking. Meanwhile, SiteMinder reports that direct bookings have become the fastest-growing online revenue channel for independent hotels, signaling a clear shift toward guest loyalty and brand control.Top Suite Web Marketing’s initiative helps hotels capitalize on that shift through two core offerings: Free Direct-Booking Consultations — One-on-one sessions that reveal ways to recapture lost bookings, convert OTA guests into loyal direct bookers, and lower distribution costs. Pay-Per-Stay Advertising Program — A new performance-based model that eliminates upfront ad risk. Hotels only pay a small fee after a guest books and completes a stay, aligning the agency’s success directly with hotel revenue.“The hospitality landscape has changed dramatically in the past two years,” Kooi added. “Hotels that take back control of their guest relationships now will be the ones that thrive in 2026 and beyond.”While specific program details are not being disclosed publicly, Top Suite confirms that its methods combine advanced marketing technology with tailored guest engagement strategies.Hotel owners and general managers can request a complimentary consultation at https://topsuite.com/direct-booking-consultation/ About Top Suite Web MarketingTop Suite Web Marketing partners with hotels and hospitality brands to deliver digital strategies that drive increased visibility, higher revenue and more direct bookings. The agency combines data-driven insights with hands-on expertise in web development, SEO, paid media, and marketing automation to help hospitality clients grow.

