Semalytix Secures €5.7 Million to Scale its Agentic AI Platform, Bring Real-World Patient Insights into Pharma

Semalytix Co-Founders - Janik Jaskolski & Prof. Philipp Cimiano

German AI Startup Brings Patient-Centred Agentic AI Innovation to Global Pharma Sector

BIELEFELD, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Semalytix , a leader in Agentic AI for pharmaceutical patient intelligence, today announced the successful closing of its €5.7 million growth round. The round was led by Holland Capital , a prominent Dutch venture capital firm focusing on the Technology and Healthcare sectors, with participation from existing investors.Semalytix addresses a critical need in the pharmaceutical sector. Combined, the Life Science and Healthcare industries are the fastest growing data segments. These data are not only huge but also incredibly complex, siloed, and sensitive, making it one of the most difficult and high-stakes data challenges in the world. Hence, the ability to transform vast amounts of real-world data (RWD), such as unstructured patient data from public (social) sources into real-time, actionable insights is paramount. Semalytix's advanced AI-powered analytics technology, PatientGPT, is designed to meet this challenge directly. Evolving rapidly, the team has expanded its AI data foundation from 100 million public social sources to include 33 million medical publications and 400,000+ clinical trial outcomes, and has forged a new generation of Agentic AI models tailored to support specific Pharma roles with crucial patient experience outcomes at every stage of modern drug development. The company has already demonstrated strong commercial traction with several top-20 pharmaceutical companies.The new funding will be instrumental in accelerating Semalytix's growth trajectory. Proceeds will be used to further enhance its AI platform's capabilities, expand its international footprint, particularly in Europe and the USA, strengthen its AI, customer success and commercial teams, and scale its operational capacity to meet growing customer demand."This growth funding is a significant milestone for Semalytix and validates our vision to revolutionise how patient insights are generated and utilised in the pharmaceutical industry," said Janik Jaskolski, MSc, Co-Founder and CEO of Semalytix. "We are thrilled to welcome Holland Capital as our new partner. Their deep expertise in scaling technology and healthcare companies—demonstrated by their proven track record, including the recent successful exit of HealthConnected to Visma—combined with their strong network, will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of accelerated growth. We are also grateful for the continued trust and support from our existing investors."Jan-Frens van Giessel, Partner Healthcare at Holland Capital, commented: "Semalytix addresses a clear and growing need in the Pharma market with its unique AI technology capable of delivering scalable, real-time patient insights. We are impressed by the company's strong commercial traction, highly defensible technology, and the ambitious vision of the founding team. Holland Capital is excited to partner with Semalytix and leverage our experience to support their journey in becoming a global leader in AI-powered patient intelligence."About Semalytix GmbHBased in Bielefeld, Germany, Semalytix GmbH provides an Agentic AI platform for the pharmaceutical industry. Its PatientGPT-powered Atlas platform enables Pharma teams to compliantly access the global patient voice and, increasingly, to build, deploy, and own a library of custom AI models. This "Agent-as-a-Service" model allows companies to embed patient intelligence directly into their workflows, a critical capability given that 75-85% of pharmaceutical workflows are estimated to contain tasks that can be automated or augmented by AI agents. This model allows companies to build compounding intellectual property, moving beyond disposable research to create durable strategic assets.About Holland CapitalHolland Capital has been investing responsibly and successfully for over 40 years in promising Dutch and German SMEs with growth ambitions. The team understands entrepreneurship and strives for an open, sustainable, and professional relationship with the management teams of the companies in which it invests, with the shared goal of achieving growth. Holland Capital has offices in Amsterdam and Düsseldorf. With specialized sector teams, it focuses on the Healthcare, Technology, and AgriFood-Tech sectors. The firm understands the dynamics and opportunities within these industries and has an extensive network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.