21st Century Audio Video Launches Dedicated Home Theater Installation Service in North Texas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 21st Century Audio Video announced today the launch of a dedicated home theater installation service for residential clients across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, expanding its approach to custom audiovisual design.The new service line focuses specifically on cinema-quality home theaters and includes acoustic engineering, projection system installation, and immersive audio configuration. The company will serve homeowners in Frisco, Plano, Prosper, Celina, McKinney, and surrounding communities in Collin, Denton, and Dallas counties."We've handled theater installations as part of our broader audiovisual work since 2008, but client demand has increased to the point where a dedicated service makes sense," said Corby Vickers, owner of 21st Century Audio Video. "Homeowners are looking for theater experiences that go beyond a large TV—they want acoustic treatments, proper seating layouts, and integration with their existing smart home systems."The dedicated service includes room acoustic analysis, speaker placement design, equipment selection and calibration, and coordination with builders and architects during new construction or remodeling projects. Installations can incorporate technologies including 4K and 8K projection, Dolby Atmos surround sound, and automated lighting and climate control.According to recent industry data, home theater installations have increased in suburban markets as homeowners invest in residential entertainment spaces. The Dallas-Fort Worth region has seen growth in both new construction theater rooms and retrofits of existing spaces.21st Century Audio Video will use certified technicians for installation work, including signal calibration, network integration, and system testing. The company plans to work with local builders and designers to incorporate theater design during the planning stages of home construction."Many of our clients want theaters that function seamlessly with the rest of their home automation," Vickers said. "That means integrating control systems so lighting, shades, temperature, and entertainment can be managed from one interface."The service is available immediately for consultations and project planning. The company is currently scheduling installations for the fourth quarter of 2025 and early 2026.About 21st Century Audio VideoFounded in 2008, 21st Century Audio Video provides audiovisual integration and smart home automation services in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company serves residential clients throughout North Texas with custom installation services.For more information, visit https://21stav.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.