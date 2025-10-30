Navrogen Granted Patents on Humoral Immuno-Oncology (HIO) Technology and HIO-Refractory NAV-001 Antibody-Drug Conjugate

Our unique HIO-refractory agents offer the medical community new treatment options for patients with HIO-positive cancers whose tumors are less responsive to current antibody-based therapies.” — Nicholas Nicolaides, President and CEO

CHEYNEY, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navrogen , Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing antibody-based therapies for cancer, announced today that it has been granted patents by the European Patent Office (EPO) and Japanese Patent Office (JPO) covering both its platform technology and a lead therapeutic product. The EPO has granted the company Patent No. 3857235, which covers Navrogen’s platform technology for detecting native antibodies (mAbs) and next gen antibody formats susceptible to humoral immuno-oncology (HIO) factor immunosuppression. The patent also covers the use for engineering HIO-refractory mAbs, T-cell engager antibodies (TCEs) and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) as well as for screening small molecule libraries to identify HIO factor antagonists. The JPO has granted the company Patent No. 7759668, which covers the composition and use of NAV-001 , a HIO-refractory anti-mesothelin ADC designed to treat mesothelin-expressing cancers.HIO factors (HF) are tumor-derived proteins that bind to mAbs, TCEs and ADCs, inducing dynamic structural changes that suppress antibody-mediated cytotoxicity against target cells. On ADCs, HF binding to the antibody component at the tumor surface inhibits tumor cell internalization, an essential step for optimal ADC-mediated killing. NAV-001 is refractory to HF binding and therefore maintains its full cytotoxic activity against both HIO-positive and HIO-negative tumors, unlike most competitor ADCs.“We have applied our proprietary technology to develop several HIO-refractory antibody-based therapeutics and identified small molecule HF antagonists to address patients with HIO-positive cancers”, stated Dr. Nicholas Nicolaides, Chief Executive Officer of Navrogen. “Our unique HIO-refractory agents, such as NAV-001 ADC, offer the medical community new treatment options for patients with HIO-positive cancers whose tumors are less responsive to current antibody-based therapies.”The company is currently advancing NAV-001 and other HIO-refractory agents towards proof-of-concept clinical trials.About NavrogenNavrogen is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery of tumor-produced Humoral Immuno-Oncology (HIO) factors that are associated with suppressed humoral immunity, poor prognosis and limited therapeutic response of immune-mediated anti-cancer therapies. The company’s mission is to develop best and first-in-class agents that can overcome the immunosuppressive effects of HIO factors by employing its proprietary screening and engineering technologies as well as diagnostic assays that can identify patients whose tumors produce HIO factors to advise physicians on therapeutic options. For more information, please visit www.navrogen.com

