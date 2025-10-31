Hard Services Facility Management Market to Reach US $847.61 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Hard Services Facility Management Market?

The hard services facility management market has seen significant growth over the past few years. The market size, which stood at $644.31 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $682.53 billion the following year, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This upward trend during the historical period can be credited to various factors including multinational corporations' expansion, an emphasis on workplace safety, aging infrastructure, surging demand for tailored and prompt services, and alterations in regulations.

The market size for hard services facility management is projected to experience robust expansion in the coming years. The market is anticipated to reach $847.61 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The increased growth in the forecast period is associated with heightened attention towards eco-friendly buildings, the rise of remote work culture, the application of intelligent building technologies, the emphasis on cybersecurity, urban growth, and infrastructural progress. Key trends expected during the forecast period encompass a pivot towards data-centric decision-making procedures, greater reliance on subcontracted facility management services, flexible working environments, improved maintenance methodologies, and the implementation of predictive maintenance.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Hard Services Facility Management Global Market Growth?

The swift expansion of the hospitality industry is anticipated to fuel the progression of the hard services facility management market. The hospitality sector consists of businesses and services associated with accommodation, food and drink, entertainment, travel, and tourism. The surge of the hospitality field can be linked to escalating globalization, growing disposable incomes, and surging demand for travel and leisure experiences. In this sector, hard services facility management guarantees the effective operation and maintenance of vital infrastructure like plumbing, HVAC systems, and electrical systems, thus improving guest comfort and safety. As an illustration, a report by the American Hotel and Lodging Association in January 2023 highlighted that U.S. hotel demand rose by 11.1% from 2021 to 2022. In 2022, U.S. hotels saw substantial occupancy growth, hitting 62.7%, representing a 9% enhancement compared to the data registered in 2021. Hence, the swift advancement of the hospitality industry is facilitating the growth of the hard services facility management market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Hard Services Facility Management Market?

Major players in the Hard Services Facility Management include:

• Siemens AG

• Vinci SA

• Bouygues SA

• Veolia Environnement

• Compass Group

• CBRE Group Inc.

• Johnson Controls International plc.

• Sodexo Group

• Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

• G4S plc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Hard Services Facility Management Industry?

Key players in the hard services facility management market are focusing on the creation of novel services like digital platforms. These can boost operational efficiency, bolster predictive maintenance, and provide immediate monitoring and analytics. Digital platforms are integrated software solutions that streamline the management, monitoring, and upkeep of a building's physical resources. For instance, Johnson Controls International PLC, an Irish building technology enterprise, unveiled an innovative OpenBlue service, dubbed Ensuring Security Device Performance, in September 2023. This service is aimed at assisting clients improve building safety, manage associated risks, and optimize returns from their security technology investments. It merges Johnson Controls' OpenBlue suite of connected solutions with the capacity to supervise and control security devices across various vendors, offering remote assistance services and insights from proficient engineers, along with providing a comprehensive, integrated zero-trust cybersecurity shield. This service is devoted to the proactive maintenance and updating of clients' security systems, guaranteeing they stay functional, compliant, and safe from potential cyber threats.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Hard Services Facility Management Market Report?

The hard services facility managementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP) Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Maintenance Services, Enterprise Asset Management

2) By Service Type: Outsourced, In-house

3) By Industry Vertical: Healthcare, Government, Education, Military And Defense, Real Estate, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP) Maintenance Services: Mechanical Systems Maintenance, HVAC Systems, Pumping Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Electrical Systems Maintenance, Power Distribution, Lighting Systems, Generators And Backup Systems, Plumbing Systems Maintenance, Water Supply Systems, Drainage Systems, Gas Systems

2) By Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Maintenance Services: Preventive Maintenance For HVAC, Emergency HVAC Repairs, HVAC System Installation And Commissioning, HVAC System Upgrades And Replacements, Air Filtration And Air Quality Control Services

3) By Enterprise Asset Management (EAM): Asset Lifecycle Management, Condition-Based Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Inventory And Spare Parts Management, Work Order Management, Compliance And Regulatory Reporting

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Hard Services Facility Management Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the hard services facility management market and is projected to continue growing. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

