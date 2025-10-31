Spline Measuring Instrument Market to Reach $2.46 Billion by 2029 with 7.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Spline Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Spline Measuring Instrument Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the market for spline measuring instruments has seen considerable growth. Predicted to grow from $1.70 billion in 2024 to $1.83 billion in 2025, it boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This robust growth in the historic period has been driven by factors such as the rising need for precision measurement tools, an amplified focus on automation and Industry 4.0 in manufacturing, increased manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs), intensifying regulatory pressure and quality control standards, as well as a growing use of smart measuring instruments.

Expectations are high for the spline measuring instrument market to greatly prosper in the following years, swelling to a value of $2.47 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The forecasted growth is driven by several factors including an expanding demand in the aerospace and defense sectors, an increased emphasis on tailored and small-volume or high-variety manufacturing, enhancing focus on minimizing waste and boosting productivity in manufacturing, and a rising demand from the energy sectors. The forecast period also predicts growing trends such as enhanced automation and digital integration, the uptake of highly precise optical and laser measurement technologies, the introduction of portable and smaller spline measuring tools, compatibility with CAD/CAM and IoT systems, and the implementation of superior software for immediate data analysis and quality assurance.

Download a free sample of the spline measuring instrument market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28837&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Spline Measuring Instrument Market?

Increasing advancements in the automotive industry are anticipated to steer the progress of the spline measuring instrument market in the future. Encompassing entities and operations that focus on the design, development, manufacturing, promotion, and sale of motor vehicles and their components, the automotive industry is currently on an upward trajectory. As income levels and urban development rise, so does consumer demand for personal vehicles. This surge in automotive production elevates the necessity for spline measuring tools, crucial for maintaining quality and dimensional precision in drivetrain and transmission parts during the manufacturing process. For example, the Government of Canada, a federal administration based in Canada, reported in August 2025 that revenues from manufacturing automobiles and light-duty motor vehicles climbed to $60.0 billion in 2023, a significant rise from $45.0 billion in 2022, demonstrating a 33.2% growth. Likewise, overall industry revenues also rose to $60.1 billion in 2023 from $45.1 billion the previous year. Hence, the automotive industry's progress correlates directly with the advancement of the spline measuring instrument market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Spline Measuring Instrument Market?

Major players in the Spline Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025 include:

• AMETEK Inc.

• Hexagon AB

• Gleason Corporation

• Renishaw plc

• Mitutoyo Corporation

• WENZEL Group GmbH & Co. KG

• Spline Gauges

• Baker Gauges India Private Limited

• Delphin Technology AG

• Frenco GmbH

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Spline Measuring Instrument Sector?

Leading businesses in the spline measuring instrument market are focusing their efforts on the creation of state-of-the-art products like nano-level gear inspection systems to enhance accuracy and efficiency in the manufacturing of gears. These ultra-precise inspection devices use superior scanning probes and modern software algorithms to validate gear dimensions, surface texture, and acoustic properties at sub-micrometer precision, thus permitting producers to augment quality and performance. For instance, the US-based machine sector company, Gleason, introduced the 175GMS nano Gear Metrology System in May 2024. This system provides a wider scope of measurement and includes skidless probes for inspection at submicron levels, a high-precision SP25 3D scanning probe head along with cutting-edge roughness evaluation software that is compatible with DIN, ISO, and ANSI standards. The system comes equipped with GAMA 3.2 software for gear acoustics and 3D GD&T analysis, loop closure connectivity for automated changes in the machine, Smart Loop integration with KISSsoft Design Software, and an optional Advanced Operator Pendant to promote remote monitoring while improving inspection procedures.

How Is The Spline Measuring Instrument Market Segmented?

The spline measuring instrument market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Manual Spline Measuring Instruments, Automated Spline Measuring Instruments, Digital Spline Measuring Instruments

2) By Measurement Method: Contact Measurement, Non-Contact Measurement, Optical Measurement

3) By Application: Machinery Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automobile Industry, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Manual Spline Measuring Instruments: Dial Gauge Spline Measuring Instruments, Vernier Spline Measuring Instruments, Micrometer Spline Measuring Instruments, Caliper Spline Measuring Instruments

2) By Automated Spline Measuring Instruments: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Spline Measuring Instruments, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Spline Measuring Instruments, Vision-Based Spline Measuring Instruments, Robotic Spline Measuring Instruments

3) By Digital Spline Measuring Instruments: Digital Caliper Spline Measuring Instruments, Digital Micrometer Spline Measuring Instruments, Laser Spline Measuring Instruments, Electronic Comparator Spline Measuring Instruments

View the full spline measuring instrument market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spline-measuring-instrument-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Spline Measuring Instrument Market?

In the Spline Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025, North America held the dominant position in the market in 2024. The market is projected to grow the fastest in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecasted period. The report comprehensively covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Spline Measuring Instrument Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Measuring And Control Instruments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/measuring-and-control-instruments-global-market-report

Instrument Calibration Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/instrument-calibration-services-global-market-report

Digital Or Electrical Sphygmomanometer Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-or-electrical-sphygmomanometer-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.