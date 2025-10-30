ICE Arrests Serial Criminal Illegal Alien Arrested 10 Times and RELEASED by Fairfax County Sanctuary Policies

Between March 19, 2018, and July 18, 2025, Melendez-Gonzalez was arrested 10 times and charged with 19 different crimes

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced the October 24th arrest of Jorge Armando Melendez-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador released into American communities’ multiple times thanks to sanctuary policies, with an exhaustive criminal history that includes arrests for three counts of malicious shooting, unlawful wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery, assault on a family member, grand larceny, trespassing, possessing a false government identification, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, disturbing the peace and making a false statement to a law enforcement officer.

Between March 19, 2018, and July 18, 2025, Melendez-Gonzalez was arrested 10 times and charged with 19 different crimes.

Jorge Armando Melendez-Gonzalez

ICE lodged two immigration detainers with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center against Melendez-Gonzalez, one on Aug. 28, 2023, and another on July 18, 2025. On both occasions, Fairfax County officials refused to honor the immigration detainer and released this dangerous criminal alien back into the community.

“Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, this serial violent criminal with 10 previous arrests, is now off of Virginia’s streets. Fairfax County refused to honor two ICE arrest detainers and chose to release this criminal back onto Virginia’s streets. Virginia sanctuary politicians protected this criminal illegal alien and allowed him to terrorize American citizens,” said Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin. “These sanctuary policies make Virginians less safe.”

Melendez-Gonzalez illegally entered the U.S. on June 22, 2015, and was ordered removed by an immigration judge on October 4, 2016.