Global Sound Measuring Instrument Market to Reach $2.1 Billion at a Steady 7.9% CAGR by 2029

How Large Will The Sound Measuring Instrument Market Be By 2025?

Over the past years, the market size for sound measuring instruments has seen vigorous growth. It is projected to rise from $1.44 billion in 2024 to $1.56 billion in 2025, with an 8.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth over the historical period is driven by factors such as increased industrialization, a heightened awareness for occupational safety, more stringent environmental regulations, growth in urban infrastructure, and a surge in the need for noise control in the manufacturing sector.

Forecasts predict a robust expansion within the sound measuring instrument market, with its size expected to reach $2.11 billion by the year 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The anticipated growth within the designated period can be linked to heightened dedication to maintaining health and safety within work environments, amplified initiatives focusing on environmental monitoring, the broadening of construction and infrastructure projects, rising incorporation of IoT in monitoring apparatus, and a growing demand for real-time data analysis. Market trends projected for the period incorporate advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning tailored for noise investigation, increased investments in the development of portable meters, innovative evolutions in cloud-based monitoring systems, advancements in battery lifespan and resiliency, and the creation of more advanced dosimeters.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Sound Measuring Instrument Market Landscape?

The sound measuring instrument market's growth is being spurred on by the heightened awareness of noise pollution. Being defined as the propagation of harmful, undesired, or overpowering noise that disrupts regular auditory functions, affects health, and interrupts everyday routines, noise pollution has become a global concern. The intensifying cognizance of this environmental hazard is a result of swift urbanization, which has notably magnified the exposure to detrimental noise levels in cities, thereby affecting public health and compelling authorities and society to implement preventive strategies. Sound measuring instruments play a crucial role in assessing noise levels, determining the sources of exorbitant noise, and ensuring adherence to laws aimed at diminishing noise pollution. For instance, a 63.8% increase was observed in noise complaint notifications served this year in February 2023 than 210 served in 2020/21, going up to 344, despite no prosecutions in 2021/22 as compared to two in 2020/21. Consequently, the growing consciousness about noise pollution contributes significantly to the expansion of the sound measuring instrument market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Sound Measuring Instrument Market?

Major players in the Sound Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3M Company

• Castle Group Limited

• Casella Inc.

• Testo SE & Co. KGaA

• Uni-Trend Technology (China) Co. Ltd.

• Acoem Group

• Rion Co. Ltd.

• Ono Sokki Co. Ltd.

• Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

• PCE Deutschland GmbH

What Are The Top Trends In The Sound Measuring Instrument Industry?

Key players in the sound measuring instrument market are concentrating on the development of innovative solutions, including improved sound level meters. Such innovations aim to increase measurement precision, provide instantaneous monitoring, and comply with rigid regulations in industrial, environmental, and work-related applications. An improved sound level meter is a complex tool that gauges sound intensity with superior precision, advanced functionalities, and real-time monitoring features for a detailed and accurate noise assessment. For example, Casella Waste Systems, Inc., a leader in waste management based in the US, released their improved 620 sound level meter in June 2023. This meter is compact, rugged, and perfect for workplace noise measurement and occupational hygiene. The advanced meter boasts a high-resolution color display with instinctive color coding, a time history storage capacity from as short as 1-second to as long as a 30-minute interval, voice notes for audio annotation, GPS location tagging, and an extensive memory capacity that can hold up to 999 runs and 33 hours of audio. It has the ability to measure key noise parameters concurrently, including peak and average levels and, in specific models, a real-time octave band analysis feature for hearing protection selection.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Sound Measuring Instrument Market

The sound measuring instrument market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Sound Level Meters, Dosimeters, Noise Barriers, Vibration Meters, Acoustic Cameras

2) By Technology: Analog Sound Measuring Instruments, Digital Sound Measuring Instruments, Smart Sound Measuring Instruments, Wireless Sound Measuring Instruments

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Sales, Direct Sales, Retail Stores, Distributors, Service Providers

4) By Application: Noise Measurement, Vibration Measurement, Workplace Safety, Environmental Compliance, Research And Development

5) By End-Use Industry: Construction, Manufacturing, Environmental Monitoring, Healthcare, Aerospace

Subsegments:

1) By Sound Level Meters: Handheld, Integrating, Precision, Personal

2) By Dosimeters: Personal, Area, Dose Rate, Noise

3) By Noise Barriers: Portable, Fixed, Temporary, Absorptive

4) By Vibration Meters: Single Axis, Multi Axis, Portable, Handheld

5) By Acoustic Cameras: Compact, Array, Beamforming, Real Time4

Sound Measuring Instrument Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for sound measuring instruments. It's projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth over the anticipated period. The report provides coverage for various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

