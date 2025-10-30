MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela on high-impact operations to curb lawlessness and enhance road safety

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) has intensified its high-impact stop-and-search operations, yielding significant enforcement breakthroughs and strengthening the province’s strategy to combat criminality, eradicate lawlessness, and ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations.

Between 20 and 26 October 2025, GTI officers conducted operations across all major provincial corridors.

During these enforcement drives, officers issued numerous infringement notices to non-compliant public transport operators, addressed unroadworthy vehicles, and effected arrests linked to serious traffic offences.

In total, over 400 manual infringement notices were issued, with an additional 535 processed electronically through GTI’s e-Force system.

The operations further resulted in 215 vehicles being issued with discontinue notices for non-compliance with road safety regulations, while 26 vehicles, including 13 buses, 7 minibuses, and 6 seven-seater vehicles, were impounded for severe violations.

A concerning level of illegal operations were also uncovered:

114 minibus taxi operators were found driving without valid licences

63 minibuses were operating without licence discs

120 minibuses were discontinued for various forms of non-compliance

In addition, GTI officers made seven arrests for serious offences, including two cases of fraud, three cases of attempted bribery, one for interference with law enforcement duties, and one for driving under the influence of alcohol.

These results underscore the Inspectorate’s unwavering commitment to tackling both traffic violations and criminal conduct on Gauteng’s roads.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, commended the GTI officers for their tireless efforts in maintaining law and order.

“The outcomes of these operations demonstrate our firm stance against lawlessness and our commitment to protecting the lives of commuters and all road users,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

“Targeted enforcement actions such as these are critical to restoring discipline within the public transport sector and holding offenders accountable. The Department will continue to intensify similar operations across all corridors to ensure full compliance and enhance road safety throughout the province.”

These stop-and-search operations form part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s broader commitment to enforcing compliance with traffic laws, improving law enforcement visibility, and sending a clear message that lawlessness will not be tolerated.

Comprising a dedicated team of 96 officers, the GTI remains steadfast in its mission to enhance road safety, clamp down on illegal operations, and uphold the rule of law across Gauteng.

Enquiries:

Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

Spokesperson to the MEC

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA