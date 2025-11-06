2025 Noble World Hotel Awards Announces the Elite Winners of Season 2

2025 Noble World Hotel Awards S2 Results Announced 2026 Noble World Hotel Awards Call for Entries

The 2025 Noble World Hotel Awards: Season 2 officially announces this year’s winners, recognizing the finest hotels, hospitality leaders, and creative studios.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 Noble World Hotel Awards: Season 2 officially announces this year’s winners, recognizing the finest hotels, hospitality leaders, and creative studios defining the highest standards of the global hospitality industry. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the award honors achievements that set benchmarks in guest experience, operational leadership, and hospitality design worldwide.

“Each of this season’s winners exemplifies the very essence of what the Noble World Hotel Awards was founded to celebrate: the pinnacle of distinction within the global hospitality landscape,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for IAA. “Their impact transcends service and design as they master the art of crafting experiences that define excellence, inspire leadership, and set new benchmarks for the industry. As we look ahead, the Noble distinction remains a timeless symbol of trust, prestige, and visionary achievement for those who continue to shape the future of world-class hospitality.”

2025 Noble Hotel of the Year

Following this year’s results, the title of Noble Hotel of the Year is presented to Hard Rock Hotel New York, representing the refinement celebrated by the Noble World Hotel Awards.

Grand Jury Panel

All winning entries were evaluated by a distinguished jury panel comprising professionals from hospitality, architecture, interior design, and brand experience sectors. Through a blind judging process, jurors including Artem Kropovinsky (United States), Eugenio Bini (Italy), Joon Kwon (South Korea), Maria Chatzistavrou (Switzerland), and more ensured that every awarded entry was reviewed with impartiality, focusing on quality, presentation, and long-term value to the hospitality industry.

2026 Noble World Hotel Awards: Now Open for Entries

With this season concluded, the 2026 Noble World Hotel Awards is now open for submissions from hotels, hospitality groups, creative studios, and management leaders across the world. Categories include Hotel, Hospitality Design, Resort, Boutique Hotel, Villa, Hotel Leadership, and more.

Submissions are accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on March 12, 2026, with Early Bird entries available until November 26, 2025. The official list of winners will be announced on May 8, 2026.

About Noble World Hotel Awards

The Noble World Hotel Awards represents the highest recognition of achievement within the global hospitality industry. The award celebrates the world’s most prestigious hotels, hospitality leaders, and design firms whose work exemplifies excellence in service, leadership, and guest experience. Through its range of categories, each recognition reflects credibility, integrity, and the pursuit of distinction that the Noble title stands for.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

