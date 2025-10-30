WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Revenue Cycle Management Market Size Reach USD 367.7 Billion by 2031 driving at 13.2% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global revenue cycle management market was valued at USD 109.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 367.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 271 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2182 The rise in demand for cloud-based solutions, the supportive growth through regulatory compliance, increasing demand for workflow optimization in healthcare organizations coupled with innovative synchronized management software systems drive the growth of the global revenue cycle management market. However, high costs associated with RCM deployment and the scarcity of trained professionals restrict the market growth. However, the rise in developments and initiatives towards revenue cycle management and increasing outsourcing services in developing countries are expected to produce ample opportunities to accelerate the revenue cycle management market growth in the coming years.The revenue cycle management market is segmented into type, component, deployment mode, end user, and region. By type, the market is differentiated into standalone and integrated. By component, the market is segmented into software and services. Depending on deployment mode, it is fragmented into cloud and on-premise. Depending on end user, it is segmented into hospitals, physicians, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players operating in the revenue cycle management market analysis include Athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, GE HealthCare, McKesson Corporation, Oracle Cerner, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Veradigm LLC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2182 By region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global revenue cycle management market share. The demand for revenue cycle management in this region is growing due to the growing technological trends in the healthcare sector in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate in terms of revenue and portray the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. This is due to the ongoing digital and economic transformation in the region.Based on component, the software segment contributed to the largest share of around two-thirds of the global revenue cycle management market in 2021 and is expected to maintain a progressive growth during the forecast period. This is due to the growth in the volume of data generated. However, the services segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period, owing to a surge in outsourcing services in healthcare.By end-user, the hospitals segment contributed to the largest share of nearly half of the global revenue cycle management market revenue in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance in 2031, owing to the rising number of protocols and guidelines introduced by regulatory bodies with respect to patient safety. On the other hand, the diagnostic laboratories segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. This is due to the surge in demand for RCM solutions for smooth operations of processes from patient entry to exit.Based on type, the integrated segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global revenue cycle management market, and is expected to retain its dominance in 2031. Also, the same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for enhancing healthcare system's efficiency, increasing healthcare facilities, and growing healthcare costs.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (271 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/revenue-cycle-management-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The COVID-19 pandemic had an unprecedented impact on a majority of the healthcare sector and brought a significant transformation in the normal functioning of healthcare systems. Many challenges impacted healthcare providers' and payers' revenue profitability and inpatient volume.● Additionally, medical billing complexity and rising healthcare expenses resulted in a significant increase in the demand for global outsourcing revenue cycle management systems. The spike in demand for advanced and innovative RCM solutions led key participants to develop value-added features such as payer connect, remote coding services, reporting, analytics, and audit and compliance to improve revenue generation and productivity.● As a result, the revenue cycle management industry grew significantly throughout the global health crisis.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 