WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Physical Security Market Size Reach USD 192.9 Billion Growing at 6.5% CAGR By 2030 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global physical security market size was valued at USD 104.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 192.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 285 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2231 The rise in security breaches and malicious attacks in areas like transportation, healthcare, government, and commercial buildings is increasing the need for stronger physical security. Organizations are now focusing on real-time protection, from controlling access to preventing threats across their facilities. The threat landscape is becoming more complex, with attackers using a combination of physical intrusions and cyber techniques, along with insider threats, unauthorized drone activity, and coordinated break-ins at sensitive locations like hospitals and airports. To address these risks, businesses are investing in modern solutions such as integrated access control systems, smart sensors, and AI-powered surveillance that enhance safety without disrupting operations.The physical security market is segmented on the basis of component, system type, service type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of component, it is classified into system, and services. On the basis of systems type, it is bifurcated into physical access system, video surveillance system, perimeter intrusion and detection, physical security information management, and others. On the basis of service type, it is segregated into access control as a service, video surveillance as a service, remote monitoring services, security system integration services, and others. On the basis of enterprise size, it is categorized into large enterprises, and SMEs. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, government, retail, transportation, residential, IT and Telecom, and others. On the basis of region, the physical security market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players that operate in the physical security market analysis are ADT Inc., BAE Systems, Cisco system Inc., Genetec Inc., HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC., Johnson Controls, PELCO corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, STANLEY CONVERGENT SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC., and Senstar Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the physical security industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2231 What are the Top Impacting Factors in the MarketSurge in Terror Attacks● Governments of various countries have increased their spendings on physical security due to rise in terrorism and increase in security concerns, globally. Key government institutions, such as embassies, parliaments, courts, and government offices focus on installing advanced video surveillance and access control systems. Newer technologies, such as drones, smart fence sensors, and mass notification systems (MNS) are used for surveillance at major events or assemblies in tier I cities.● Moreover, several government agencies have implemented strict policies and guidelines for the installation of physical security systems. For instance, the U.S. Government enacted various laws, regulations, and industry guidelines, such as Federal Information Security Act of 2002, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Privacy Act (5 U.S.C. 552a), and Integrated Physical Security Standards & Procedures (IPSSP) for security requirements. This helps to boost the physical security software market towards growth.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (285 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/physical-security-market/purchase-options Region-wise, the physical security market was dominated by North America in 2020 and is the home to major players offering advanced solutions in the physical security market. In addition, increase in security measures across various industry verticals, such as commercial, transportation, government, and others owing to high terrorism incidences in the region, are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the prominent government and police initiatives to enhance physical security software owing to the increase in crime rate. Factors such as increase in insider threats and physical attacks pose great risks on critical infrastructure zones, particularly in developing countries, such as China and India.On the basis of component, the service segment holds the largest physical security market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the rise in awareness of automated security solutions, such as door locking, intrusion detection, and fire detection systems by households and organizations had a huge positive impact on the physical security services market.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.