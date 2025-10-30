Scholars and Experts at Home and Abroad Gather in Chengdu to Focus on Museum Universal Accessibility Development

On October 27, the Dialogue on Universal Accessibility Fostering Inclusion at Archaeological Sites was held at the Chengdu Jinsha Site Museum.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 27, the Dialogue on Universal Accessibility Fostering Inclusion at Archaeological Sites was held at the Chengdu Jinsha Site Museum. Experts from diverse fields including museology, special education and cultural institutions gathered to exchange insights into museum accessibility and cultural service development.During the event, Danielle Schulz, Associate Director of Lifelong Learning and Accessibility at the Denver Art Museum in the United States, emphasized the design of accessibility foundations. Liu Qingqing, who holds a Ph.D. in Special Education from George Washington University and a Master's in Museum Education, participated via online connection. She recognized the Jinsha Site Museum's accomplishments in accessibility development and explored further possibilities for inclusive practices at archaeological site museums. Zeng Qingyi, National Project Officer of the UNESCO Beijing Office, focused on disability-inclusive sustainable development in China, sharing relevant project practices and future collaboration directions.Zheng Manli, Deputy Secretary of the Jinsha Site Museum, introduced that in 2001, the Jinsha Site in Chengdu, Sichuan, was astonishingly unearthed, becoming the first major archaeological discovery in China after entering the 21st century. Its emergence not only solved the mystery of the disappearance of the Sanxingdui civilization but also traced the origins of Chengdu’s history. The Jinsha Site Museum has always adhered to a peopl-oriented service. Based on years of dedicated efforts in accessibility development and the strong relationships established with disabled communities, the museum actively promotes accessibility initiatives and has constructed a trinity service system that integrates facility support, service innovation and information accessibility.

