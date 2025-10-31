The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Super-Hydrophobic Display-Glass Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

Expected to grow to $3.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Super-Hydrophobic Display-Glass Market Through 2025?

The market size of super-hydrophobic display-glass has witnessed a significant expansion in recent times. It is predicted to increase from $1.27 billion in 2024 to reach $1.53 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The surge in demand throughout the historical period is due to factors such as greater need for surfaces resistant to water and fingerprints, an upswing in consumer electronics sales, an increase in the use of automotive display applications, wider expansion of healthcare device markets, and favorable environmental regulations from the government.

In the forthcoming years, the super-hydrophobic display-glass market is anticipated to undergo significant growth, projecting a total worth of $3.19 billion in 2029, at a 20.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this growth during the forecasted timeline include increasing industrial display applications, growing disposable incomes in developing markets, larger smart device environment, state incentives supporting local production, and advancing urbanization and digitization. Key trends for the predicted period entail innovative developments in adaptable super-hydrophobic coatings, the rise in eco-conscious and sustainable glass materials, growth in strategic collaborations and consolidations, market adoption in evolving economies, and the intersection with antimicrobial and anti-reflective traits.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Super-Hydrophobic Display-Glass Market?

The escalating demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to boost the super-hydrophobic display-glass market's expansion. Consumer electronics are everyday electronic devices designed for personal use, such as smartphones, TVs, laptops, and home appliances. A rise in income levels is leading to an increase in consumer electronics demand, as a greater disposable income usually results in higher consumer expenditure because individuals have extra funds after tax. This allows them to buy high-end electronic devices and frequently switch to more advanced technologies. Super-hydrophobic display-glass enhances consumer electronics by repelling water, oils, and other pollutants, lessening smudges and fingerprints, improving resistance to scratches and corrosion, and preserving screen clarity and touch sensitivity for a more durable and lasting user experience. For example, according to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, a trade association based in Japan, in May 2023, Japan's electronic equipment production reached 771,457 million yen (equivalent to USD 5.6 billion). The consumer electronics output rose to 32,099 million yen (roughly USD 233 million), which is an increase from 25,268 million yen (around USD 183 million) in May 2022. Thus, the escalating demand for consumer electronics is fuelling the growth of the super-hydrophobic display-glass market. The adoption of advanced display technology by the growing automotive industry is anticipated to stimulate the super-hydrophobic display-glass market's expansion. The automotive industry refers to a sector of the economy involved in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling motor vehicles, encompassing cars, trucks, motorcycles, and their components. The expanding automotive industry is rising due to automotive OEMs increasingly demanding advanced display surfaces that can withstand water, road grime, and fingerprints. This demand is primarily driven by the soaring adoption of touchscreen interfaces in connected and electric vehicles, which accelerates the shift from traditional glass to super-hydrophobic variants. The growing adoption in the automotive industry aids super-hydrophobic display-glass by promoting the incorporation of advanced water-repellent coatings on vehicle displays and windshields, enhancing visibility, reducing maintenance, and improving safety under various driving conditions. For example, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), a motor vehicle manufacturing company based in Belgium, in 2022, global motor vehicle production increased to 85.4 million units, a 5.7% increase compared to 2021. Consequently, the growing adoption by the expanding automotive industry is contributing to the growth of the super-hydrophobic display-glass market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Super-Hydrophobic Display-Glass Market?

Major players in the Super-Hydrophobic Display-Glass Global Market Report 2025 include:

• AGC Inc.

• Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. (NEG)

• NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

• Surfactis Technologies

• Abrisa Technologies Inc.

• Protexion LLP

• Diamon-Fusion International Inc.

• Nasiol Coatings Ltd.

• Guardian Glass LLC

• Aceso Optic



Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Super-Hydrophobic Display-Glass Market

The super-hydrophobic display-glass market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Coated Glass, Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs), Aftermarket, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive Displays, Industrial Displays, Medical Devices, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Smartphones And Tablets, Laptops And Monitors, Automotive, Healthcare, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Coated Glass: Anti Reflective Coatings, Scratch Resistant Coatings, Smudge Resistant Coatings, Ultraviolet Protective Coatings

2) By Laminated Glass: Acoustic Laminated Glass, Safety Laminated Glass, Decorative Laminated Glass, Solar Control Laminated Glass

3) By Tempered Glass: Clear Tempered Glass, Tinted Tempered Glass, Frosted Tempered Glass, Patterned Tempered Glass

4) By Other Product Types: Flexible Glass, Smart Glass, Reinforced Glass, Recycled Glass

Global Super-Hydrophobic Display-Glass Market - Regional Insights

In the Super-Hydrophobic Display-Glass Global Market Report 2025, North America surfaced as the top region in 2024. Furthermore, growth is predicted to be most rapid in the Asia-Pacific region within the given forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

