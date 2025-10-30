Lipa by Moshary AlHolaibi and Ilyas Davarci Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Lipa

Moshary AlHolaibi and Ilyas Davarci's Innovative Fine Dining Restaurant Design Recognized for Excellence

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Lipa, a fine dining restaurant designed by Moshary AlHolaibi and Ilyas Davarci , as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the exceptional creativity, functionality, and innovation demonstrated in Lipa's design, setting it apart as a notable achievement within the competitive interior design industry.Lipa's award-winning design holds significant relevance for the interior design community and restaurant industry. By showcasing a masterful blend of raw, exposed materials and polished, luxury elements, Lipa sets a new standard for crafting immersive and distinctive dining experiences. This innovative approach aligns with the evolving trends and heightened expectations of modern restaurant-goers, who seek not only culinary excellence but also captivating and memorable environments.The design of Lipa stands out through its dynamic interplay of contrasting textures and finishes. The rugged, industrial appeal of polished concrete, steel, and cladding stone is juxtaposed with the warmth and elegance of finely crafted woodwork. This duality creates a foundation of earthy and bold aesthetics, evoking a sense of authenticity and grounded simplicity. The thoughtful material selection and attention to detail result in a space that is both visually striking and emotionally engaging.The recognition bestowed upon Lipa by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Moshary AlHolaibi and Ilyas Davarci's commitment to pushing the boundaries of restaurant design. This accolade is expected to inspire the team to continue exploring innovative ways to elevate the dining experience, setting new benchmarks for the industry. It also highlights the growing importance of thoughtful, experiential design in the hospitality sector, as businesses seek to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market.Project MembersLipa was designed by a talented team led by Dr. Moshary Abdullatif Al-Holaibi and Ilyas Davarci. Dr. Abdullatif Al-Holaibi provided strategic guidance, while Amani AlArfaj and Ala'a Hariri contributed their expertise in interior design and material selection.Interested parties may learn more at:About Moshary AlHolaibi and Ilyas DavarciMoshary AlHolaibi and Ilyas Davarci are acclaimed interior designers based in Saudi Arabia. Their innovative approach to design focuses on creating immersive and memorable spaces that seamlessly blend functionality and aesthetics. By incorporating state-of-the-art materials and techniques, they aim to elevate the user experience and make a significant contribution to the built environment.About Nasak CoNasak Co is a distinguished enterprise headquartered in Al Ahsa, Saudi Arabia. With a diversified portfolio spanning real estate, education, food and beverage, and other sectors, Nasak Co is committed to delivering exceptional products and services. The company's dedication to quality and innovation is reflected in its support of groundbreaking projects like Lipa restaurant.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on established criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functionality, aesthetics, sustainability, and cultural relevance. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement, highlighting the designer's exceptional skill, creativity, and impact on the field of interior design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that celebrates excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert jurors evaluates submissions based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. By recognizing and promoting outstanding achievements, the award inspires designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldeninteriorawards.com

