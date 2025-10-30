MEC Isaac Sileku attends launch of Maersk Belcon Cold Store facility

Yesterday, 28 October 2025, Western Cape Minister of Mobility Isaac Sileku attended the launch of the Maersk Belcon Cold Store facility at the Belcon Inland Terminal in Bellville, describing it as a major step forward for the province’s freight, logistics, and export competitiveness.

The new facility, developed by global shipping and logistics leader Maersk, provides world-class cold chain capacity designed to support the Western Cape’s thriving agricultural and agri-processing sectors. It will enable faster, more efficient, and temperature-controlled handling of perishable goods and dairy products that are destined for export markets.

Minister Sileku stated, “This investment aligns with the Western Cape Government’s focus on driving economic growth through mobility and trade logistics and will make a major contribution to our audacious goal of tripling our export volumes by 2035. The launch of this facility marks a turning point in how we move goods from the farm gate to international markets. The integration of cold storage, freight rail, and port logistics right here at Belcon strengthens the Western Cape’s role as South Africa’s export gateway.”

“Efficient logistics is not just about moving freight, it's about moving our economy forward. This partnership demonstrates the power of collaboration between the private sector and government to unlock infrastructure that supports jobs, competitiveness, and growth,” Minister Sileku added.

The Belcon Inland Terminal has been identified as a strategic logistics hub in the Western Cape Mobility Department’s freight and logistics strategy and is central to the success of the Overberg Rail Business Case Pilot, one of the Western Cape’s flagship freight-rail initiatives. This pilot aims to reconnect the agricultural region of Caledon, rich in barley, canola, wheat, and fruit, directly with Belcon and the Port of Cape Town. It is about bringing trains back to life, unlocking dormant infrastructure, and proving that rail can once again serve our economy efficiently.

The development of the cold store complements ongoing work to revitalise rail freight, reduce congestion on provincial roads, and lower transport costs for producers and exporters. Maersk’s investment in Bellville also supports the Western Cape’s green logistics agenda, as inland consolidation of cargo helps to optimise transport flows, reduce emissions, and enhance supply chain efficiency.

The facility is expected to create many more employment opportunities, stimulate local economic activity, and improve turnaround times for exporters operating out of the Cape Town Port corridor.

“Global companies continue to see the Western Cape as a region worth investing in. This launch strengthens our position as a logistics leader and reaffirms that efficient mobility is at the heart of economic opportunity,” concluded Minister Sileku.

