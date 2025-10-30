Minister Dion George welcomes successful arrest of illegal drone fisher in Strandfontein

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has welcomed the swift and coordinated efforts by the Department’s Fishery Control Officers, in collaboration with the City of Cape Town Marine Unit, that led to the successful arrest of a fisher using drone technology.

On Friday 24 October 2025, during a sting operation, law enforcement officers joined forces and swiftly apprehended a recreational angler at the Strandfontein pavilion, who was caught making use of a drone to cast his bait behind the surf zone.

“It is encouraging to note that the arrest followed reports from concerned members of the public regarding the illegal drone fishing activities in False Bay,” said Minister George. “This is the kind of zero tolerance approach that will enhance our enforcement efforts.”

The accused holds a valid permit endorsed for recreational angling which only authorizes manually operating a rod, reel and line as defined in the Marine Living Resources Act 18/1998. However, the use of a drone is not authorized as stipulated in the conditions of the permit. Officers confiscated the drone which will be used as evidence in court proceedings.

The enforcement action follows the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling on 16 July 2024 upholding the ban on the use of drones, bait carrying remote-controlled boats and other remotely operated devices in fishing operations. The use of these drones for fishing has been illegal since 2005, and recreational anglers and members of the public have previously been warned that they could face enforcement action should they be caught using such devices.

The Department remains committed to the conservation and sustainable management of South Africa's marine resources. We believe that the ban on drones and remote-controlled devices in marine environments is crucial in preserving the delicate balance of our oceans and protecting vulnerable species.

The Minister has emphasized that enforcement capabilities and partnerships will continue to be strengthened to ensure that those who exploit natural resources face the full consequences of the law.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every officer and partner involved in these operations. Their hard work and sacrifices are crucial in safeguarding South Africa’s marine biodiversity," added Minister George.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Mobile: +27 82 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Chelsey Wilken

Mobile: +27 74 470 5996

E-mail: cwilken@dffe.gov.za

#GovZaUpdates