Truck Digital Dashboard Market to Reach USD $4.31 Billion by 2029 at 12.4% CAGR

Truck Digital Dashboard Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Truck Digital Dashboard Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Truck Digital Dashboard Market?

The market size of the truck digital dashboard has seen a swift expansion over the prior years. The market is predicted to rise from a value of $2.40 billion in 2024 to $2.70 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The spike in growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the escalating adoption rate of telematics systems, rising demand for fuel efficiency tracking, an intensified focus on driver safety and surveillance, surge in regulatory compliance needs, and an increase in the demand for fleet optimization solutions.

The market for truck digital dashboards is predicted to experience a substantial increase over the next few years, with an expected value of $4.32 billion by 2029 and a compound annual growth rate of 12.4%. The expected surge during this forecasting period can be credited to the growing popularity of electric trucks, the increased implementation of cloud-based fleet management solutions, the escalating demand for easy-to-use touchscreens and digital interfaces, an intense focus on cost reduction, and the increasing need for real-time reporting and analytics. During the forecast period, significant trends will include creating sophisticated infotainment systems, integrating with navigation systems, pioneering digital gauges, introducing augmented reality displays, and merging with mobile applications.

Download a free sample of the truck digital dashboard =market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28854&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Truck Digital Dashboard Market Growth?

The growth of the truck digital dashboard market is anticipated to be accelerated by the expanding online retail platforms and e-commerce sector. The proliferation of such platforms can be attributed to the surge in internet and smartphone usage, which provides consumers with the convenience to shop products at any time from any place. The use of truck digital dashboard technology allows for the seamless integration of online retail and e-commerce operations, including real-time tracking, route optimization, and efficient fleet management, leading to faster delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. As an example, the Census Bureau, a government body in the U.S., reported that retail e-commerce sales for the second quarter of 2025 hit $292.9 billion, an increase of 6.2% (±0.9%) from the first quarter of 2025. When compared with the same period in 2024, e-commerce sales witnessed a rise of 5.3% (±1.2%), while total retail sales experienced a 3.8% (±0.4%) growth. Hence, the burgeoning online retail platforms and e-commerce sector are key drivers for the escalating growth of the truck digital dashboard market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Truck Digital Dashboard Market?

Major players in the Truck Digital Dashboard Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Bosch Mobility Solutions

• LG Electronics Incorporated

• Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America Inc.

• Denso Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

• Continental AG

• Magna International Inc.

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

• Forvia SE

• Valeo SA

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Truck Digital Dashboard Market?

Leading firms in the truck digital dashboard market are pioneering inventive solutions like connected, adjustable dashboards to improve driver convenience, safety, and fleet administration. Such dashboards are digital displays in trucks that mesh real-time vehicle information, telematics, and driver's preferences, facilitating customizable design and features for heightened safety and efficiency. Take for example Scania AB, a manufacturing corporation from Sweden, which introduced Smart Dash, a modular digital dashboard for trucks, in September 2023. This was intended to enhance driver's control, safety, and connectivity within a fleet. The system presents customizable digital and physical controls, state-of-the-art safety features such as detection of vulnerable road users and driver alertness support. It further provides flawless integration with fleet management and Scania's digital environment. Additionally, it forwards over-the-air updates, remote diagnostics, voice control, and optimized navigation via the Scania Navigation app, thereby improving safety, vehicle reliability, and the overall driving experience.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Truck Digital Dashboard Market Report?

The truck digital dashboard market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Instrument Cluster, Infotainment Display, Head-Up Display, Other Product Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

3) By Technology: Liquid Crystal Display, Organic Light Emitting Diode, Thin-Film Transistor, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Navigation, Telematics, Vehicle Diagnostics, Entertainment, Other Applications

5) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Instrument Cluster: Analog Cluster, Digital Cluster, Hybrid Cluster

2) By Infotainment Display: Touchscreen Display, Non-Touchscreen Display, Voice-Controlled Display

3) By Head-Up Display: Full Windshield Display, Combiner Display, Projection Display

4) By Other Product Types: Driver Information Display, Multi-Function Display, Rear-View Display

View the full truck digital dashboard market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/truck-digital-dashboard-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Truck Digital Dashboard Industry?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global truck digital dashboard market, with a projected growth status. The report on this market includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Truck Digital Dashboard Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Digital Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-digital-services-global-market-report

Connected Truck Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-truck-global-market-report

Automotive Digital Mapping Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-digital-mapping-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.