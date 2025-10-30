Minister Barbara Creecy visits Cape Town Container Terminal as part of October Transport Month, 30 Oct

Members of the media are invited to join the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, as she undertakes an oversight visit to the Cape Town Container Terminal as part of October Transport Month (OTM).

During the visit, the Minister will receive an update from Transnet on the steps the organization has taken to improve efficiency and reliability, as well as its state of readiness ahead of the deciduous fruit season. The port is the primary hub during the peak season, ensuring that Western Cape-grown fruit reaches global markets.

The details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 30 October 2025

Time: 09:30

Venue: Cape Town Container Terminal

Kindly RSVP by 13h00 on 29 October 2025 to: Siseko Njobeni on 067 421 3733 or Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538.

Please wear closed shoes for the site visit and bring a form of identification (e.g. South African ID, passport or Driver’s Licence).

