Minister Barbara Creecy visits Cape Town Container Terminal as part of October Transport Month, 30 Oct
Members of the media are invited to join the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, as she undertakes an oversight visit to the Cape Town Container Terminal as part of October Transport Month (OTM).
During the visit, the Minister will receive an update from Transnet on the steps the organization has taken to improve efficiency and reliability, as well as its state of readiness ahead of the deciduous fruit season. The port is the primary hub during the peak season, ensuring that Western Cape-grown fruit reaches global markets.
The details are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 30 October 2025
Time: 09:30
Venue: Cape Town Container Terminal
Kindly RSVP by 13h00 on 29 October 2025 to: Siseko Njobeni on 067 421 3733 or Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538.
Please wear closed shoes for the site visit and bring a form of identification (e.g. South African ID, passport or Driver’s Licence).
Media Contact:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za
#GovAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.