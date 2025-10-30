Greystone by Ahmed Habib Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Greystone

Innovative Jeddah Residence Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious recognition in the field of architecture and design, has announced Greystone by Ahmed Habib as the Silver winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This esteemed award celebrates the exceptional design of the Greystone House, a remarkable residential project in Jeddah that redefines the essence of architectural design while embracing climate requirements and respecting cultural considerations, including privacy.The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing projects like Greystone, the award promotes innovation, sustainability, and cultural sensitivity in architectural design. This recognition not only validates the designer's vision but also inspires other professionals to push the boundaries of what is possible in creating functional and aesthetically pleasing living spaces.Greystone House stands out for its seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, ensuring that every area within the house enjoys captivating landscape views. The modern architectural design draws inspiration from the principles of minimalism and the beauty of nature, characterized by sleek lines and a harmonious blend of white and gray materials. The emphasis on open spaces and natural light through large windows, combined with a carefully crafted outdoor area featuring a wooden deck, comfortable seating, and a central tree as a focal point, creates a serene and inviting atmosphere that fosters a seamless connection between the interior and exterior.The recognition bestowed upon Greystone by the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as a testament to Ahmed Habib's commitment to excellence and innovation in architectural design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the firm, driving them to continue exploring new ways to enhance the living experience while respecting the environment and cultural context. The award also reinforces the importance of sustainable design practices and the use of local materials in creating structures that harmonize with their surroundings.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Greystone House at:About Ahmed HabibRanked #58 worldwide by DAC in 2021, Ahmed Habib is a visionary Egyptian architect known for his innovative designs and profound commitment to societal betterment. Habib has received nine global awards, including the A'Design Award. Through his work, Ahmed nurtures community development and inspires architects, creating a lasting legacy in the built environment. His creative solutions to architectural challenges truly set him apart, making him a force of innovation in the industry.About LuxenttiLuxentti is a multidisciplinary design studio driven by a passion for Urban, Architecture, and Interior Design. Our diverse team, comprising professionals of various nationalities, includes designers, architects, engineers, draftsmen & skilled artisans. Combining technical expertise with creative vision, we focus on delivering thoughtful, high-quality designs that balance functionality, aesthetics & craftsmanship. Our approach ensures precision & innovation in every project.About Mi-NusMi-nus is an award winning multidisciplinary design house, based in Cairo, providing Urban, Architecture and Interior Design services. Our highly experienced Design Team is from 5 different countries: Egypt, Italy, Ukraine, Russia & Poland. We also specialize in Architecture Design, Interior Design, and Engineering.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Architecture, Building and Structure Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their creative vision and technical expertise. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving projects are honored. Silver A' Design Award winners showcase exceptional design solutions that address key criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, and economic viability.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in architectural design. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes entries from architects, engineers, construction companies, and brands worldwide. By participating, entrants gain global exposure and recognition for their innovative designs that contribute to the advancement of the built environment. The A' Design Award is committed to promoting excellence in design through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. Ultimately, the award aims to create a better world by inspiring and celebrating designs that positively impact society. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and submit their own groundbreaking projects at https://worldarchitecturerankings.com

