Hair Extensions Market Set to Reach $5.43 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Hair Extensions Market Through 2025?

The market for hair extensions has seen significant growth in the past few years. It is expected to increase from $3.9 billion in 2024 to $4.13 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The expansion experienced in the earlier years can be linked to a multitude of factors such as fashion and beauty movement, influence of celebrities and their endorsements, variety in style preferences stemming from cultural differences, special occasions like weddings, as well as cosplay and avenues of artistic expression.

In the forthcoming years, robust growth is projected for the hair extensions market, with its value anticipated to reach $5.43 billion by 2029, accounting for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The expansion during this projected period can be attributed to several factors, including heightened awareness about beauty and grooming, the influence of social media and influencers, novel styles in hair extensions, greater acceptance of such products in professional venues, and the flourishing wedding and event industry. Key trends that are likely to mark the forecast period include a focus on seamless and unnoticeable installations, the prioritization of education and training initiatives, diversity and inclusivity in product offerings, the incorporation of virtual hair extension try-on technologies, the rise of e-commerce, and a swing towards direct-to-consumer sales.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Hair Extensions Market?

The escalating incidence of hair-associated issues is set to spur the development of the hair extensions market in the future. Problems relating to hair encompass a variety of situations that adversely affect hair health, aesthetics, and growth. These problems may include hair loss, shedding due to stress, scalp conditions, oiliness, split ends, breakage, hair thinning, and harm resulting from chemical treatments such as dye allergies or damage from heat exposure. Hair extensions provide a fast and diverse solution to achieve the desired look of hair, satisfying demand for fashion accessories and personal requirements. For example, in July 2023, a study conducted by Medihair GmbH, a German company specializing in hair loss treatments, revealed that over 85% of males and 33% of females encounter hair loss, with an estimated 35 million males and 21 million females suffering from hair loss worldwide in 2023. Additionally, in February 2021, the National Health Service (NHS), a health organization based in the UK, projected that approximately 40% of females aged 70 or above will develop female-pattern baldness, with 8 million females in the UK anticipated to experience hair loss by the time they reach 50 years old. Therefore, the rising incidence of hair-related problems is anticipated to boost the hair extensions market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Hair Extensions Market?

Major players in the Hair Extensions include:

• Beauty Industry Group Inc.

• Evergreen Products Group Limited

• Shake-N-Go Inc.

• BELLAMI Hair LLC

• Balmain Hair Couture

• Donna Bella Inc.

• Hairdreams Haarhandels GmbH

• Mayvenn Hair

• Perfect Locks LLC

• Racoon International

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Hair Extensions Industry?

Leading businesses in the hair extension market are concentrating on developing cutting-edge solutions, such as AI-enabled apps, to increase their market revenue. These AI-enabled applications incorporate artificial intelligence to facilitate clients in experimenting with various hairstyles, choosing hair extensions that match their natural hair, and more. For example, Hair Originals, a manufacturer of hair extensions and products in India, introduced Magic Mirror, an AI-powered application meant for regular users, salons and hair stylists, in October 2022. The application, available for iOS and Android users, aims to cultivate a community focused on hair extension products and related services. The goal of the app is to deliver value to its users by providing information on the usage of hair extension products, spreading understanding of the process, and aiding prospective clients with tips and resources to locate certified stylists. Subsequently, registered professionals can use the platform to showcase their skills and link up with salons, potential clients, and fellow hair stylists.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Hair Extensions Market

The hair extensionsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Synthetic Hair Extensions, Human Hair Extensions, Animal Hair Extensions

2) By Fitting Type: Clip-In, Micro Link, Tape-In, Glue-In

3) By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Supermarkets, E-Commerce

4) By End-User: Professional, Personal

Subsegments:

1) By Synthetic Hair Extensions: Kanekalon Extensions, Toyokalon Extensions, Other Synthetic Materials

2) By Human Hair Extensions: Remy Hair Extensions, Non-Remy Hair Extensions, Virgin Hair Extensions

3) By Animal Hair Extensions: Horse Hair Extensions, Yak Hair Extensions, Other Animal Hair Extensions

Global Hair Extensions Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for hair extensions. In terms of its growth projection, the regions analyzed in the Hair Extensions Market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

