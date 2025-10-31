Vehicle-To-Building Power Market to Grow at 22.3% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Vehicle-To-Building Power Market Size And Growth?

There has been an explosive growth in the size of the vehicle-to-building power market in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $1.14 billion in 2024 to $1.40 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The historical growth of this market is reflective of several factors such as the increased demand for efficient energy solutions in buildings, more collaborations between public and private sectors in clean energy, the growing need for alternate power backup solutions, a sharper focus on strategies for peak load reduction, and the rising utilization of electric vehicle fleets in commercial and industrial domains.

Expectations are high for the vehicle-to-building power market size to experience substantial growth over the coming years. The projected growth will see the market value reach $3.12 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. This projected growth within the forecast period is due to factors such as increased deployment of energy storage solutions, escalated development of smart grids, widespread adoption of energy management solutions, growing demand for decentralized energy systems, and heightened focus on initiatives for grid stability and reliability. Key trends identified for this forecast period encompass advancements in technology for grid stabilization, improved load forecasting models, innovations in dynamic pricing tactics, progress in residential energy sharing programs, and enhanced strategies for utilization of vehicle batteries.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Vehicle-To-Building Power Market?

The escalating uptake of electric vehicles is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the vehicle-to-building power market in the future. Electric vehicles (EVs) are cars or other means of transportation that run entirely or partially on electricity instead of traditional fuels like gasoline or diesel. With advancements in battery technology enabling longer driving ranges, quicker charging, and reduced costs, the infiltration of electric vehicles is on the rise, thereby making EVs more feasible and appealing to customers. Vehicle-to-building power benefits electric vehicles by permitting them to draw energy from the grid for charging and also feed electricity back to buildings during peak demand times, which enhances energy efficiency, lowers costs, and fosters a more robust and sustainable energy system. For instance, a comparison of monthly EV sales over the last three years by the U.S. Department of Energy, a federal agency based in the US, in February 2024, shows significant year-over-year growth for each month. The peak monthly sales escalated to about 50,000 vehicles in 2021, climbed to roughly 80,000 in 2022, and exceeded 100,000 in 2023. Therefore, the escalating penetration of electric vehicles is spearheading the expansion of the vehicle-to-building power market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Vehicle-To-Building Power Market?

Major players in the Vehicle-To-Building Power Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Volkswagen AG

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors Company

• BMW AG

• Mercedes-Benz Group AG

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

• BYD Company Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Vehicle-To-Building Power Market?

In the vehicle-to-building power market, leading companies are concentrating on creating cutting-edge solutions such as the integration of renewable energy systems to enhance energy efficacy and mitigate peak demand expenses. The integration process includes linking solar or wind power sources to V2B systems to improve clean energy use, decrease grid dependency, minimize energy costs, and encourage sustainable, low-carbon energy consumption. For example, Fermata Energy LLC, a US-based firm offering electric vehicle charging stations, collaborated with Xcel Energy Inc., another American electricity service company, in May 2024 to initiate a vehicle-to-building (V2B) trial in Boulder, Colorado. This project converts parked electric vehicles into mobile power sources which can provide energy back to buildings, assisting in managing peak demand, lessening electricity expenses, bolstering grid resilience, and supporting underserved communities with ample opportunities to integrate V2B technology with renewable energy systems. Colorado CarShare's Nissan LEAFs, along with Fermata Energy's intelligent bidirectional charging platform and FE-20 chargers, are used in the pilot to demonstrate how EVs can serve as distributed energy resources.

How Is The Vehicle-To-Building Power Market Segmented?

The vehicle-to-building power market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Bidirectional Charging, Unidirectional Charging

3) By Power Source: Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

4) By Application: Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Power Conversion Units, Charging Interfaces, Energy Storage Systems, Control Modules

2) By Software: Energy Management Software, Monitoring And Analytics Software, Charging Scheduling Software, Integration And Control Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Training Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Vehicle-To-Building Power Market?

In 2024, North America held the highest market share in the global vehicle-to-building power market. Asia-Pacific, however, is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth during the prediction period. The report details the market analysis of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

