Innerfyre Invites Singapore to Slow Down with 'Micro-rituals for Modern Souls'

I am Serene Affirmation Tea Tin Candle Inner Peace Shower Steamer

As the festive rush begins, Innerfyre Co reminds Singaporeans that calm can be found in the smallest daily rituals.

Even short moments like lighting a candle before bed or taking a slow shower can bring real calm. That’s what micro-rituals are all about: finding stillness in the small spaces of everyday life.” — Sophie Huang

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the year winds down and the festive rush begins, Innerfyre Co launches “Micro-Rituals for Modern Souls,” a year-end campaign that celebrates the small, sensory moments that bring calm into everyday life.In a world that never seems to slow down, Innerfyre Co reminds us that self-care doesn’t have to be grand or complicated — it can start with something as simple as lighting a candle, taking a slow breath, or letting essential oils fill your shower with calm.In Singapore, this message feels especially timely — the end of the year often brings both celebration and exhaustion. Between social gatherings, last-minute deadlines, and reflections on the months gone by, many find it hard to truly slow down. According to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Singaporeans commonly experience heightened stress and even “holiday blues” during this period.The Milieu Insight 2025 Wellbeing Survey also highlights a growing emotional strain among younger Singaporeans. While 84% of respondents say they’re satisfied with life overall, over half of those aged 16–24 reported feeling anxious (51%) or worried (58%) in the week prior to the survey, compared to national averages of 35% and 41%. Nearly one in two (47%) also said they felt sad — the highest across all age groups. These findings reveal how common feelings of worry and restlessness have become, suggesting that younger generations are more emotionally affected by current events and the pressures of modern life. It’s a reminder that many are seeking balance, even as self-care itself starts to feel like another task to manage.“This year reminded me that slowing down doesn’t always mean stopping,” says Sophie Huang, Founder of Innerfyre Co. “Even short moments like lighting a candle before bed or taking a slow shower can bring real calm. That’s what micro-rituals are all about: finding stillness in the small spaces of everyday life.”The campaign features two of Innerfyre Co’s best-loved creations, presented in refreshed formats for everyday use. The Affirmation Candles, now available in smaller tea-tin sizes, are designed for quick, meaningful moments of calm—perfect for daily micro-rituals. The Aromatherapy Shower Steamers , another customer favourite, return with improved packaging that makes each scent easier to enjoy and gift. Both products are made with pure essential oils and natural ingredients, offering simple yet effective ways to pause, breathe, and reset.Together, the Affirmation Tea Tin Candles and Aromatherapy Shower Steamers capture the essence of Micro-Rituals for Modern Souls—small yet meaningful ways to bring calm back into daily life. Through this campaign, Innerfyre Co hopes to remind people that even amid the year’s busyness, moments of stillness are always within reach.For more information or to explore the collection, visit https://innerfyre.co About Innerfyre CoBorn in Singapore, Innerfyre Co creates aromatherapy products infused with affirmations to celebrate self-care, mindfulness, and meaningful connection. Using pure essential oils and sustainable wax blends, each creation — from candles to room sprays — is made to spark light and positivity in everyday life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.