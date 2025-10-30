Submit Release
Latina Author Dr. Lily E. Espinoza Wins Two Awards at the 2025 International Latino Book Awards

Dr. Lily E. Espinoza wins two awards at the 2025 International Latino Book Awards for Centering Pura Vida, celebrating Latina empowerment.

This recognition honors not only my work but also the power of Latina stories to inspire hope, healing, and transformation.”
OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lily E. Espinoza, award-winning Latina author, scholar, and advocate for educational equity, has received two honors at the 2025 International Latino Book Awards (ILBA) for her inspiring book Centering Pura Vida (Alive Publishing, 2024). Espinoza was awarded both a Silver Medal and a Bronze Medal, recognizing her outstanding contribution to Latino literature and empowerment through education.

Hosted by Empowering Latino Futures, the ILBA is the largest Latino literary awards program in the U.S., celebrating books that elevate Latino voices and stories.

This year’s event, held on October 25, 2025, at MiraCosta College in Oceanside, California, featured over 5,000 book entries across 87 categories.

Centering Pura Vida explores Latina identity, leadership, and holistic well-being, offering an uplifting message of cultural affirmation and resilience.

“This recognition honors not only my work but also the power of Latina stories to inspire hope, healing, and transformation,” said Dr. Espinoza.

