FlyStayGo Expands Global Travel Partnerships to Deliver Greater Savings for Members

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyStayGo, a travel membership company offering wholesale rates directly to consumers on hotels and car rentals, today announced new partnerships with global travel providers that will broaden access to discounted accommodations and improved pricing models for travelers worldwide. The new options also allow consumers to book flights directly, increasing savings across their travel itineraries.

As travelers face fluctuating costs and economic uncertainty, FlyStayGo is strengthening its network to give members more stability and transparency in travel spending. The expanded partnerships enhance the company’s wholesale hotel and rental offerings, introducing new “special pricing” tiers available through its online booking platform.

“Our goal is to make travel more affordable at a time when both travelers and organizations are under pressure,” said Jag Jaeger, Founder at FlyStayGo. “These partnerships give our members access to the lowest industry rates without the markup typically encountered through other travel agency platforms.

Unlike typical online travel agencies, FlyStayGo operates as a membership-based network. Anyone can join and receive full access to wholesale rates with paid members having no processing fees or markups. The company’s platform connects individuals, nonprofits, and business organizations with negotiated travel savings across thousands of properties globally. The unique makeup of this travel membership company also allows organizations to sign up, while extending the savings opportunities directly to its employees.

“We’re seeing more organizations—from small businesses to associations—looking for ways to offer meaningful employee benefits without dedicating large resources,” added Vince Valenti. “Our network approach makes that possible.”

The announcement reflects a growing industry shift toward cooperative, membership-driven travel models that prioritize shared value and transparency over traditional markups.

