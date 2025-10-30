Sunnyhill Launches Emergency Food Drive to Support People Diagnosed with Developmental Disabilities

Sunnyhill Logo

FENTON, MO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunnyhill has launched an emergency food drive to assist people diagnosed with developmental disabilities who may experience nutrition gaps caused by the anticipated temporary pause in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits beginning November 1, 2025. This community-wide effort aims to ensure no individual or family goes without food or basic necessities during this critical period.“This is an urgent, time-limited effort to ensure nobody in our community faces hunger,” said Amy Wheeler, CEO/President of Sunnyhill. “We invite everyone to come together and help fill the gap so individuals and families have access to the food and essentials they need.”How to HelpDonate non-perishable foods, canned goods, shelf-stable milk, paper goods, and toiletries at Sunnyhill, 14 Soccer Park, Fenton, MO 63026.Drop-off hours: Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.Who Can Receive SupportAny person diagnosed with a developmental disability affected by the SNAP benefit pause, regardless of whether they currently receive services from Sunnyhill.Distribution takes place Tuesdays – Thursdays, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m., beginning October 28.This emergency drive is focused on bridging the short-term gap in nutrition benefits. All personal information will remain confidential, and Sunnyhill will uphold its commitment to inclusion, dignity, and respect for all.Rooted in its mission and vision, Sunnyhill embodies The Sunlit Way: a commitment to lighting a path to empowered living for people diagnosed with developmental disabilities. Sunnyhill fosters independence, fulfillment, and purpose by offering person-centered care, innovative programming, and inclusive community initiatives. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3), Sunnyhill helps children and adults diagnosed with developmental disabilities through educational, recreational, residential, and behavioral supports, empowering each person to achieve their dreams and live with dignity in the community.For more information or to find ways to contribute, contact Tamico Jones at 314-845-3900 or tjones@sunnyhillinc.org.About SunnyhillSunnyhill is a nonprofit organization lighting the path to empowered living for people diagnosed with developmental disabilities through individualized supports, advocacy, and opportunities for inclusion in community life.Food Drive Contact:Tamico JonesProgram Coordinator, Sunnyhill314-845-3900tjones@sunnyhillinc.orgMedia Contact:Laura St. GeorgeDirector of Development & Marketing314-845-3900lstgeorge@sunnyhillinc.org

