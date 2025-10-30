Jonathan Holmes to Retire as Managing Partner of Mighty 8th at End of 2025

Mighty 8th announces its next chapter: Jonathan Holmes (center) prepares for retirement after 20 years of leadership, with Jeff Timler (right) joining Bradley Sherwood (left) as Co-Managing Partner in 2026.

Bradley Sherwood and Jeff Timler to Lead Agency into Next Chapter

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mighty 8th , the award-winning creative marketing agency, today announced that Jonathan Holmes will retire as Managing Partner effective at the end of 2025, after 20 years of leadership and vision. Holmes co-founded the agency with Bradley Sherwood and has been instrumental in establishing its reputation for creativity, innovation, and client success.As part of a thoughtful leadership transition, Holmes will remain involved with Mighty 8th in a part-time advisory capacity through the end of 2026. His focus beyond 2025 will shift toward community engagement and volunteer work, dedicating time to supporting the non-profit sector and causes close to his heart.“Building Mighty 8th alongside an incredible team has been the highlight of my professional life,” said Holmes. “As I step away from daily operations, I’m excited to invest my energy in giving back to the community while continuing to support the agency’s future from a new vantage point.”Starting in January 2026, Managing Partner Bradley Sherwood will be joined by Jeff Timler as co-Managing Partner. Jeff is a seasoned municipal leader, having served as City Manager and Planning & Development Director for the City of Snellville, where he managed departments, budgets, and community planning. His broader expertise in business development and government service makes him a valuable addition to our organization. Together, Bradley and Jeff will continue to lead Mighty 8th’s growth and maintain its commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative creative work to clients across industries.“Jonathan has built a legacy that’s deeply rooted in our culture and our values,” said Sherwood. “With Jeff joining me as Managing Partner, we’re positioned to carry that legacy forward while pushing the agency to new heights.”About Mighty 8thMighty 8th is an award-winning, nationally recognized creative agency based in Buford, Georgia. Celebrated as one of Atlanta’s Top 25 full-service marketing agencies, Mighty 8th has been delivering exceptional branding, digital marketing, and advertising solutions for over two decades. Proudly ranked on the INC. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies and recognized as a multi-year “Best Places to Work” winner, Mighty 8th combines a vibrant work culture with a commitment to client-first service and creative excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.