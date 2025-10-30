Space Landscape Designs Unveils Luxury Wet Edge Lap Pool in Avalon’s Northern Beaches

The swimming pool compliments the architectural form of the modern beach house.

Space Landscape Designs has announced the completion of an eye-catching new wet edge lap pool and landscape in Avalon on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

In Sydney, outdoor living is part of daily life. This pool was designed to reflect that exact lifestyle - generous enough for entertaining, yet private and peaceful when you want to unwind.” — Jason Elboz

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Space Landscape Designs has announced the completion of an eye-catching new wet edge lap pool and landscape in Avalon on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. Designed by Jason Elboz, the project brings together contemporary architecture, layered outdoor living and relaxed coastal luxury - just in time for summer.The pool design brief centred on creating a pool that complemented the architectural form of the modern beach house while making the most of the sloping site. The result is a mid-level lap pool and spa that sits gracefully between the home’s upper entertaining terrace and the lower lawn and firepit area, forming a natural connection across the backyard.“Every project begins with understanding just how our clients want to live,” says Jason Elboz, Director of Space Landscape Designs. “In Sydney, outdoor living is part of daily life. This pool was designed to reflect that exact lifestyle - generous enough for entertaining, yet private and peaceful when you want to unwind.”Large limestone stairs lead guests down through the landscape to the pool entry, where turquoise glass mosaic tiles shimmer against grey limestone paving. The feature wall, clad in a contrasting limestone finish, defines the space and conceals the balance tank behind decorative pebbles - a thoughtful detail that keeps the design clean and cohesive.A significant part of the whole experience is planting. Lush tropical species frame the pool and soften the hard surfaces, creating a resort-like setting that feels right at home on the Northern Beaches.“We wanted the landscape to feel effortless,” Elboz adds. “The textures, materials and planting all work together to create a sense of calm - nothing has been over-designed, yet everything has been considered.”This project highlights Space Landscape Designs’ strength in seamlessly blending architecture, pool design and landscaping to create outdoor spaces that are both functional and importantly, timeless.With summer approaching, the Avalon wet edge pool project stands as a reflection of the studio’s belief that great design should elevate the way people live outdoors.About Space Landscape DesignsBased in Sydney, Space Landscape Designs is a multi-award-winning landscape design studio well known for creating elegant, sustainable and high-end outdoor environments for residential, strata and commercial clients. The team specialises in residential landscape design , pool design and commercial landscape architecture, delivering spaces that are beautiful, practical and enduring.

