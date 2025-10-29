Challenge Success Releases New Research Briefs on How Schools and Families Can Strengthen Student Coping and Well-Being

Challenge Success Logo

Challenge Success, a nonprofit affiliate of Stanford's Graduate School of Education, has released new research on student stress and adaptive coping.

Stress is a normal part of learning and growing—but how schools and families respond makes all the difference.” — Dr. Denise Pope

STANFORD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Challenge Success, a nonprofit affiliate of Stanford University’s Graduate School of Education, has released new research on student stress and adaptive coping. The resources include a research brief for educators, a research brief for families, and a user-friendly tipsheet for parents, caregivers, and students—all focused on helping schools and families support student coping and well-being in K–12 settings.A recent Challenge Success survey of 20,862 high school students found that while most students experience significant academic pressure from grades, tests, homework, and workload, only about one-third feel confident in their ability to cope effectively.“Stress is a normal part of learning and growing—but how schools and families respond makes all the difference,” said Dr. Denise Pope , Senior Lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Education and Co-Founder of Challenge Success. “This research helps bridge what we know from data with what families and educators can actually do to promote student well-being and resilience. By working together to create supportive environments and model adaptive coping, we can help students build the skills and confidence they need to thrive—both in and out of school.”The new research briefs respond directly to this gap, offering evidence-informed, equity-centered strategies that schools and families can use immediately to foster resilience, agency, and well-being in their learning communities.Key Findings and Calls to Action- Stress in schools is inevitable—but coping matters. We can reduce unnecessary academic stress, but we must also equip students with adaptive coping skills.- Schools and families play a central role in shaping how students respond to and manage stress.The new resources guide educators and caregivers in creating environments that promote well-being, engagement, and belonging—not just academic performance.- A public webinar on November 6 will deepen the conversation around adaptive coping as a dynamic, system-wide process accessible to parents, educators, and students alike.About the Resources- Research Brief for Educators: Synthesizes student data with a comprehensive literature review to provide actionable strategies for K–12 schools.- Research Brief for Families: Translates research into everyday language and practices that families can use to support their children’s well-being through adaptive coping.- Parent/Caregiver Tipsheet: A concise, easy-to-share guide for use at home and school to help families support student coping.Why This Matters NowAs K–12 systems nationwide strive to center equity, well-being, and student voice, the need for research-based, actionable resources has never been greater. These briefs reflect Challenge Success’s commitment to upstream prevention strategies that advance student achievement, agency, and mental health. By equipping both schools and families, Challenge Success promotes a whole-child, systems-level approach to creating environments where students thrive—rather than merely survive.About Challenge SuccessChallenge Success partners with schools and districts to elevate student voice and implement research-based, equity-centered strategies that improve student well-being, engagement, and belonging. Through collaboration and co-design, the organization helps school communities address the root causes of stress, disconnection, and disengagement—leading to sustainable, systemic change.Visit challengesuccess.org to download the new research briefs and tip sheet. Registration is now open for the November 6 webinar, “Navigating Stress: Fostering Student Well-Being Through Adaptive Coping Strategies,” with a school-wide pass option available.

