Long Beach’s Lights on Falcon Unveils Halloween Light Show and Trick-or-Treat Night

Ghostbusters comes to life in lights at Lights on Falcon. Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” sparks a synchronized spectacle at Lights on Falcon. Lights on Falcon syncs 100,000+ LEDs to “GOLDEN” from K-Pop Demon Hunters during the Halloween show.

An annual Long Beach favorite returns with 100,000+ eerie Halloween lights, interactive features, music, and a free trick-or-treat night for the community.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of Long Beach’s most anticipated seasonal attractions is back and brighter than ever. Lights on Falcon, located at 4128 Falcon Avenue in the Bixby Knolls area of Long Beach, returns with a newly expanded Halloween light show featuring more than 100,000 synchronized LED lights, interactive technology, themed music, and a free Trick-or-Treat Night for the community.Running nightly at sunset, this free neighborhood display blends artistry, lighting design, and music choreography to create an immersive Halloween experience for families, friends, and Halloween fans of all ages.Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treat on FalconOn October 31, visitors are invited to stop by for an enchanted Halloween celebration, including:• Full-size candy bars and classic seasonal treats• A virtual photo booth with free printed costume portraits• A neighborhood costume contest with prizes• Synchronized light sticks and wristbands to join the show• Gluten-free and healthier treat options for all visitors“Halloween isn’t just about candy,” said co-creator Joe Hayden. “It’s about neighborhoods lighting up, friends and families dancing on the sidewalk, and adults getting just as excited as the little ghouls. Everyone remembers the house that went all-out when they were younger. Now we get to be that house — and we keep adding new tech, new songs, and new surprises to keep the magic alive for all ages.”Interactive Technology and MusicA key feature of Lights on Falcon is its interactive capability. Visitors can:• Control the show from their phone via the Lights on Falcon website• Listen from their car using a local FM radio broadcast (FM station posted on-site), an on-site speaker, and even on their phone• Dance along with magical light sticks and wristbands synchronized to the themed Halloween music and light displayPopular soundtrack selections this season include:• Thriller• Ghostbusters• The Dead Dance• K-Pop Demonhunters — GOLDEN• Disney favorites• Additional Halloween bops rotating nightly“The best part is watching strangers become neighbors,” co-creator Chris Payne said. “Kids dance, parents laugh, and suddenly, the whole block feels alive.”A Growing Long Beach TraditionLights on Falcon has quickly become a seasonal highlight in Long Beach, drawing consistent nightly foot traffic and engagement from families, teens, and adult Halloween enthusiasts. The display received media attention during the 2024 holiday season from outlets including the Long Beach Post, KTLA, and regional lifestyle publications.This year, they expanded the Halloween playlist, upgraded props, added new effects, and refreshed interactive features based on community feedback.Setup, Testing, and “Technical Hauntings”Early visitors may have noticed occasional lighting tests throughout October as programming was finalized — or as finalized as a living, breathing, occasionally haunted show can be.“The show takes weeks of mounting, wiring, coding, and calibration,” Hayden said. “And honestly, it’s never truly finished. I’m always learning new things, trying new ideas, and tinkering with the magic. I want every visitor to have the best possible experience, but sometimes the ghosts get into the wiring and we have to cast a quick spell to fix it.”Hayden says those little glitches are part of the charm — and part of the evolution.“We push the technology pretty hard, and with that comes a few technical hauntings here and there. This community’s support inspires us to keep making it bigger, better, and just a little more enchanted each year.”Free, Community-Focused, and Family-FriendlyLights on Falcon operates with a simple mission:• Bring neighbors together• Create safe, joyful seasonal memories• Offer a free, inclusive attraction for all agesVisitors are encouraged to park respectfully, be mindful of neighbors, and enjoy the display responsibly.Event Timing & Access• Nightly October shows begin at sunset• Visitors may arrive any time after dusk• Trick-or-Treat Night: October 31• Street parking available• Free admissionFor show controls, directions, music selections, and real-time updates, visit:Follow our social media accounts for announcements, behind-the-scenes programming, and costume-contest winners at:@lightsonfalconAbout Lights on FalconLights on Falcon is a seasonal interactive light show created by Long Beach residents Joe Hayden and Chris Payne. What began as a small winter display evolved into a multi-holiday neighborhood tradition integrating lighting design, choreography, music synchronization, interactivity, and community engagement. The installation is fully self-funded and remains free for all visitors.Media and Press AssetsHigh-resolution photos, b-roll, and interview availability are provided upon request. Media inquiries may be directed to:info@lightsonfalcon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.